Bruins’ Tufte Making a Case for Opening Night Roster Spot

The Boston Bruins will have some big decisions to make over the coming days as preseason and training camp draws to a close. While the blue line seems pretty set, there are a lot of question marks still when it comes to the forwards, such as who will play center, who will play out on the wing, and the standard who even will make the opening-night roster?

Going into the preseason, all eyes were on Georgii Merkulov and Fabian Lysell to be fighting for a roster spot. Excitement has been building around Merkulov since his first season in the American Hockey League (AHL) after signing as a free agent out of college. When it comes to Lysell of course, expectations have been high for him since he was selected in the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Related: Bruins Need to Find a Way to Meet Swayman’s Contract Demands

Neither player was impressive in their first preseason game against the New York Rangers, and while they bounced back in the second preseason game — particularly Lysell — there is some reason to doubt whether or not one or both of them will make the roster. This has left the door open for other guys to get a real look at an opening-night roster spot.

With Max Jones currently out with an undisclosed injury, one of the younger guys who has stepped up, impressed, and is making a case to be on the opening-night roster is Riley Tufte.

Tufte’s Path to the Boston Bruins

Tufte signed with the Bruins at the start of free agency on July 1 on a one-year deal worth $775,000. The 6-foot-6, 26 year old arrived after one year spent in the Colorado Avalanche organization where he appeared in five NHL games and 67 games with the Colorado Eagles in the AHL.

The Minnesota-born player is a first-round draft pick, selected 25th overall by the Dallas Stars in 2016. He is one of four players selected in the first round of 2016 to currently be in the Bruins’ system (Charlie McAvoy, Trent Frederic, and Jones).

Riley Tufte, former member of the Colorado Avalanche (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Tufte spent the three seasons following his draft playing in the NCAA for University of Minnesota Duluth, winning two NCAA National Championships while a member of the team. He then joined the Stars’ organization, but never became a full-time NHL player while with the organization.

Tufte arrives in Boston with 18 games of NHL experience. In those games, he has two goals and three total points. At 26, the clock is beginning to tick on whether he can get to the point of being a full-time NHLer.

Tufte’s Excellent Preseason So Far

Tufte has had a fire lit under him throughout training camp and the preseason so far. It’s clear he feels the mounting pressure and the ticking clock, and wants to make the roster out of training camp, despite not necessarily being on people’s radars coming into the season. He has the size and aggression the Bruins always seem to love.

There are some guys who thrive in head coach Jim Montgomery’s system. Frederic, for example, really turned things around after the coaching change and has become a reliable member of the roster. Tufte, like Frederic, is a big guy who can play aggressively but also has the offensive skills, even if it hasn’t quite been tapped into yet in the NHL. He is the kind of player who could do really well in Montgomery’s system, and similar to Frederic, Tufte could see himself taking a big step forward this season if he makes the roster.

Tufte scored a goal in the preseason matchup against the Washington Capitals. His goal, along with his play at training camp, has certainly turned heads towards the imposing winger. With struggles and injuries to other guys, if he continues to play well and use his size to his full capability, like he did on his goal against Washington, there is a compelling case to have him on the opening-night roster.

Will Tufte Make the Roster?

Despite the first game of the 2024-25 season being less than two weeks away, it is still too early to tell. As mentioned, there’s an argument to be made. He’s played well and is getting attention. His size is an obvious advantage, especially when looking at just how large the Bruins roster is shaping up to be in 2024-25. If he continues to play as well as he has, I think more and more people will get on the “Tufte train.”

As it is though, there is a lot of competition for the final few roster spots. Besides Merkulov and Lysell, who were the biggest names coming into camp, there is also Riley Duran and Brett Harrison to consider. Both are a bit younger than Tufte and are drawing some attention through training camp and the preseason as well.

Related: 2 Bruins Players to Keep an Eye on This Preseason

The spots are open. Unlike last fall where it became apparent pretty quickly that Matthew Poitras was going to lock down an opening-night spot, nobody has really leaped ahead of the competition to grab their spot. Tufte, Merkulov, Lysell, Harrison, and Duran all seem to be on pretty equal footing right now. There may be a slight edge to Lysell, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him get the nod, but I would be equally unsurprised if he didn’t make it.

This next week will be especially crucial for all of these guys as they make their case to the coaching staff and front office. It will certainly be interesting to see how it all shakes out leading up to Oct. 8 and opening night against the Florida Panthers.