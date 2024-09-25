Buffalo Sabres 2024-25 Player Projections: Rasmus Dahlin

There were very few bright spots during the 2023-24 Buffalo Sabres season. Among them was Rasmus Dahlin, arguably the heart and soul of the franchise. Given the expectations placed upon him after being selected first overall in the 2018 NHL Draft, it’s safe to say he’s lived up to the hype.

As the Sabres face a crossroads of a season, Dahlin will be a focal point. In the midst of disappointment from the team, he has become one of the best defensemen in the NHL. Will he take the next step and bring the Sabres along with him this season?

How Dahlin’s 2023-24 Season Went

Dahlin’s point totals took a big step back in 2023-24, but the same can be said for the rest of the team. Perhaps the biggest development was his growth as a leader. Many argue that he should be the team’s next captain.

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres (Evan Sabourin / The Hockey Writers)

Offensively, Dahlin hit the 20-goal mark for the first time, improving on the 15 goals he scored the season prior. He went from 73 points to 59, largely because the power play was one of the worst in the league after being a top-10 unit the season prior.

Dahlin solidified himself as a workhorse as well. His 25:25 average time on ice (ATOI) fell just shy of the career-best 25:48 ATOI from 2022-23 but shows that the team leans heavily on him in all situations.

What the Sabres Need From Dahlin

First and foremost, they need him to be healthy and it appears all is well after leaving practice early in camp. The team is expecting Dahlin, and other young players like Jack Quinn, to take a big step forward in 2024-25.

Now that the team has solidified its lineup by re-signing Peyton Krebs, it’s time to put in the work. Getting the power play up to snuff will be part of Dahlin’s goals, but there are bigger things at stake. The Sabres need Dahlin to continue growing as a leader. They need him to remain an anchor that can play in all situations. And they need him to make the leap and become one of the two or three best defensemen in the game.

Dahlin’s 2024-25 Projection

It feels like a big season is brewing for the 24-year-old Dahlin. Physically, he is among the elite defenders in the league when it comes to conditioning. It would shock no one to see him top the 26-minute-per-night mark as the Sabres make a push to get back into the playoffs for the first time in a lifetime.

Dahlin has largely been healthy throughout his NHL career, so that shouldn’t be an issue. Expect the young Swede to see a stark jump up in production as the team’s offense rebounds. Look for something in the 22-61-83 range over 80 games for Dahlin. More importantly, he should earn a Norris Trophy nomination, awarded to the league’s top defenseman.

The Franchise

There are plenty of players important to the short-term success of the Sabres. When all is said and done, Dahlin remains the franchise. He has been one of the few reliable parts of the team even when things have been truly awful.

His game is tailor-made for the modern NHL. He is an elite skater and puckhandler from the blue line. His shot has become dangerous and an asset on the power play. Most of all, he’s become a leader on and off the ice.

Dahlin has the chance to etch himself deeper into the history of the franchise. Leading the team back to the playoffs while establishing himself as a truly elite player is the kind of season that will make him a local legend.