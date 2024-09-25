Oilers’ Gleason Making Case for Spot on Roster With Strong Preseason Play

There are a lot of defencemen with the Edmonton Oilers this preseason that are competing for a roster spot with the NHL club: Josh Brown, Connor Carrick, Travis Dermott, Cam Dineen, Phil Kemp, and Troy Stecher.

But among all the would-be Oilers rearguards with NHL experience, the blueliner on the bubble that has stood out the most through Edmonton’s first two nights of exhibition action is Ben Gleason.

Gleason has put together back-to-back strong performances. He leads the Oilers in assists (two) and time on ice (43:32) and is tied for the team lead in points (two) and plus/minus (even) so far this preseason.

In Edmonton’s 3-2 overtime victory over the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Place on Sunday (Sept. 21), Gleason set up Raphael Lavoie’s power-play goal midway through the third period and was the only Oilers skater to play more than 20 minutes.

Gleason was a rare bright spot for his team on Monday (Sept. 22) at the Scotiabank Saddledome, where the Oilers lost 6-1 to the host Calgary Flames in a split-squad game (the provincial rivals were also at Rogers Place, which saw the Flames win 6-3).

Against the Flames, Gleason had the primary assist on Edmonton’s lone goal, a power-play tally by Mike Hoffman, and stepped up, coming to Max Wanner’s defence when his blue line partner was hit from behind.

Gleason Has Extensive AHL Experience

Gleason is neither a prospect just beginning a promising pro career nor a veteran with years of valuable NHL experience. He’s a 26-year-old who has suited up for a grand total of four NHL regular season games and has spent the entirety of the last five seasons toiling in the American Hockey League (AHL).

The Michigan native went undrafted out of the Ontario Hockey League, where he won the J. Ross Robertson Cup with the Hamilton Bulldogs in 2018. A few months later, he signed an entry-level contract (ELC) with the Dallas Stars.

Ben Gleason, Texas Stars (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Gleason had a pair of stints with Dallas early in his rookie campaign. His last NHL regular season game was on Nov. 21, 2018. The next day, he was assigned to the Texas Stars of the AHL, and he’s been in the minors ever since.

Over five seasons with the Stars organization, Gleason played 290 games in the AHL, totalling 29 goals and 112 assists to rank among the all-time leaders in Texas’ team history.

On July 3, 2023, Gleason signed a two-year contract with the Oilers. He spent all last season with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors, recording 10 goals and 22 assists in 62 games.

Gleason Impressed Last Preseason

In his second training camp with the Oilers, Gleason has picked up where he left off one year ago. The 6-foot-1 blueliner also made an impression during the 2023 preseason, when he tied captain Connor McDavid for the team lead with a rating of plus-8.

Gleason was a dark horse to make Edmonton’s opening night roster in 2023, but the Oilers ultimately elected to go with Mattias Ekholm, Darnell Nurse, Brett Kulak and Philip Broberg as their left-side rearguards.

With Broberg leaving Edmonton to sign with the St. Louis Blues this offseason, there may be an opening for Gleason, if not on Edmonton’s third pairing, then as its seventh defenceman should the Oilers carry that many rearguards.

Gleason Has Early Edge Over Dermott

Gleason’s chief competition among left-side blueliners may be Dermott, who is in training camp on a professional tryout (PTO). Dineen, a 26-year-old with 34 games of NHL regular season experience, is also in the mix, though likely a long shot.

Dermott and Gleason have logged the most ice time among Edmonton skaters this preseason, each averaging over 20 minutes per game, which suggests that the two defencemen are the top candidates auditioning for a job that needs to be filled.

The 27-year-old Dermott, who has skated in 329 career NHL regular season games, including 50 in 2023-24 with the Arizona Coyotes (now Utah Hockey Club), has struggled so far this preseason, with zero points and a rating of minus-3 through two games. Winnipeg’s first goal on Sunday was the result of Dermott losing a battle for the puck, and then being unable to prevent the set-up pass.

It also bears mentioning that while the first year of Gleason’s deal with the Oilers was a two-way contract, this season is a one-way, which certainly could factor into Edmonton’s decision-making process.

The Oilers still have five preseason games remaining, so a lot can happen before they open their 2024-25 schedule by hosting the Jets on Oct. 9, but Gleason has made quite a statement so far. His next opportunity could come tonight (Sept. 25) when the Oilers take on the Jets at Canada Life Centre.