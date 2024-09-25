Canucks’ Raty Making His Case for the NHL

The Vancouver Canucks have a promising young player in Aatu Räty, and the excitement surrounding him has been building after his standout performance in the team’s first preseason game last night. But what makes Räty such an intriguing prospect, and why does he believe he’s ready to make an impact at the NHL level?

In this post, I’ll examine his journey, confidence, and impressive preseason debut in more detail.

Who Is Aatu Räty? The Story of His Hockey Career

Räty, born on Nov. 14, 2002, in Oulu, Finland, has been on the radar of NHL scouts for years due to his size (6-foot-2, 190 pounds), skill, and work ethic. Drafted 52nd overall by the New York Islanders in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, he was once projected as a top-10 pick but saw his stock fall. Still, his potential remained, and he became a steal in the second round.

Aatu Raty, Abbotsford Canucks (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

His path to the NHL started in Finland’s SM-Liiga, where he played for Karpat and Jukurit, showing flashes of his potential. Although his early numbers were modest, his 40 points (13 goals, 27 assists) in 41 games in Finland during the 2020-21 season demonstrated his playmaking ability and offensive upside.

Räty made the jump to North America in 2021, joining the American Hockey League (AHL) Bridgeport Islanders, the New York Islanders affiliate, where he continued to develop. His NHL debut came in 2022 when he scored two goals in 12 games for the Islanders. However, his big break came in January 2023 when he was traded with Anthony Beauvillier to the Canucks in a deal that sent captain Bo Horvat to the Islanders.

After the trade, Räty joined the Abbotsford Canucks in the AHL, where he racked up 12 points in 25 games and added one point in three NHL games for the Canucks. His 2023-24 season was a major step forward, as he tallied 52 points (18 goals, 34 assists) in 72 AHL games. With consistent improvement and a solid AHL playoff showing, Räty entered the 2024-25 season ready to compete for a regular NHL roster spot.

Why Aatu Räty Believes He Can Be a Solid NHL Player

Räty is a player who exudes confidence. At 21 years old, he knows that breaking into the NHL is tough, but he’s been preparing for this opportunity for years. When asked about his chances, Räty doesn’t hesitate to express his belief in his readiness. In an interview on Tuesday (Sept. 25), seen below, Raty speaks to why he believes he can make the Canucks roster this season.

“I think I’m ready,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re 21 or 31, you still want to make the team. I’ve been working hard every day, doing the right things, and now I feel like I’m in a good position.”

Räty’s work ethic sets him apart. Coaches and teammates have noted his commitment to improving every aspect of his game—especially his skating. He’s not content with being average; he wants to be a difference-maker. “It’s about not being average, but being above that,” he remarked in the video. His ambition is to elevate his game far beyond just being reliable.

While he acknowledges that becoming a full-time NHL player isn’t easy, Räty’s attitude is determined. His mantra is simple: keep working hard, and the opportunities will come. His focus on making smart plays, excelling in faceoffs, and contributing offensively and defensively highlights his well-rounded approach to the game.

How Aatu Räty Impressed in His First Preseason Game

Räty didn’t just talk the talk—he walked the walk in his first preseason game on Tuesday night for the Canucks. Facing the Seattle Kraken, he showed why Vancouver fans and coaches are excited about his future.

One of the standout aspects of his game was his dominance in the faceoff circle, where Räty went 14-for-18, giving the Canucks a significant edge in puck possession. Head coach Rick Tocchet, after answering a series of questions in his post-game press conference, was visibly eager to discuss Räty’s performance, especially his faceoff work. Tocchet highlighted how crucial Räty’s contributions were during penalty kills, winning key draws to help the Canucks defend.

Rick Tocchet, Head Coach of the Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

As coach Tocchet noted glowingly after the game, “There were a couple of sequences… I put him out on the right side, and it was three in a row. Boom, boom, boom. That’s huge. 25 times three, that’s 75 seconds of PK time.” As Tocchet noted, Räty had an impact.

But it wasn’t just faceoffs where Räty shined. He picked up an assist on Nils Höglander’s power-play goal and looked comfortable in every situation, from special teams to even-strength play. Tocchet praised Räty for his physicality and willingness to engage in battles, noting that he seems to thrive in a “heavy game.”

Tocchet also lauded Räty’s relentless work ethic, saying, “I don’t think there’s been a day that he hasn’t worked his ass off. He always has his motor running.” This drive is something the coaching staff values highly, as it’s the kind of attitude that can help a young player stick with the team despite inevitable rookie mistakes.

Räty’s strong performance in the first preseason game has undoubtedly set the tone for what could be a breakout year. He has more preseason games to play, including back-to-back outings, which will further test his endurance and ability to handle the demands of an NHL schedule.

The Bottom Line for Raty and the Canucks

Räty has been lifting his stock since he arrived in Vancouver, and his performance in his first preseason game only reinforced the excitement surrounding him. With his strong all-around play, confidence in his readiness, and work ethic, he has an honest shot at making the Canucks’ roster this season. If he continues to impress, it’s only a matter of time before we see Räty contributing regularly in the NHL.