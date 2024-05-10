Buffalo Sabres’ 2024 NHL Free Agent Targets

This is a critical offseason for the Buffalo Sabres. Though the focus has been on the draft in recent years – and this year’s draft is pivotal for different reasons – they should be looking to the 2024 NHL Free Agency class to potentially make a difference.

The best teams in the league have built their foundation through the draft, but making the right additions through free agency can move a team from the middle of the pack into a contender. Keeping that in mind, here are a few free agents that the Sabres should be considering.

A Quick Word About Steven Stamkos

The most-talked-about name in free agency this season is Steven Stamkos. The Tampa Bay Lightning captain has been one of the game’s premier goal scorers for a long time. He was a vital part of the core that won Stanley Cups in back-to-back seasons just a few years ago.

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Having said that, it isn’t happening, Sabres fans. That’s not a bad thing, either. At 34 years old, his best days are behind him. If that weren’t enough, he has a history of major knee injuries. There is no telling when the next may come and end his career right there.

It also doesn’t make sense for the Sabres. This team has been built mostly through the draft and signing a flashy forward like Stamkos doesn’t add anything. If we knew that this was prime Stamkos, it would be a no-brainer. But it’s not and paying this kind of player too much money could be damaging in the long-term. There are better fits for him anyway, so signing in Buffalo is fan fiction, at best.

The Top 2024 NHL Unrestricted Free Agents

Before we get specifically into the players the Sabres should be targeting, it helps to know what the list of available free agents looks like. Here’s a 10,000-foot view of the available unrestricted free agents potentially available this summer:

Player POS Age Team Cap Hit Sam Reinhart RW 28 Florida Panthers $6.5 million Jake Guentzel LW 29 Carolina Hurricanes $6 million Patrick Kane RW 35 Detroit Red Wings $2.75 million Steven Stamkos C/RW 34 Tampa Bay Lightning $8.5 million Jonathan Marchessault LW 33 Vegas Golden Knights $5 million Joe Pavelski C/RW 39 Dallas Stars $3.5 million Matt Duchene C 33 Dallas Stars $3 million Tyler Toffoli RW 32 Winnipeg Jets $4.25 million Sean Monahan C 29 Winnipeg Jets $6.5 million Brady Skjei D 30 Carolina Hurricanes $5.25 million Teuvo Teravainen RW/LW 29 Carolina Hurricanes $5.4 million Chandler Stephenson C/LW 30 Vegas Golden Knights $2.75 million Brandon Montour D 30 Florida Panthers $3.5 million Adam Henrique C/LW 34 Edmonton Oilers $5.8 million Jonathan Drouin RW/LW 29 Colorado Avalanche $825,000

The Sabres’ Biggest Needs

One more thing before we get into potential free agent targets for the Sabres: The Sabres have a few specific things they are looking to address in free agency, if they choose to do much of anything at all in it. The biggest issue is that the team, according to center Dylan Cozens, is “too easy to play against.”

The additions of Connor Clifton and Jordan Greenway helped that somewhat, but it wasn’t enough. The Sabres need someone who can contribute on the scoreboard while also adding a bit of sandpaper to the lineup.

Another important issue that needs to be addressed is the faceoff circle. The Sabres have been abhorrent for years, finishing 25th in team faceoff percentage in 2023-24. Of the top 10 faceoff teams in the league, seven of them made the playoffs. The Sabres cannot win a big draw when they need it, so that has to be remedied as well.

The Most Realistic 2024 NHL Free Agent Targets for the Buffalo Sabres

Every fan has their list of players to sign. The average fan, however, typically has unreal expectations. Signing Sam Reinhart or Stamkos falls under the “unrealistic expectations” category. They’re not only expensive, but there are extenuating circumstances. Instead, let’s focus on the names that are not only more realistic, but are a better fit.

Stefan Noesen, Winger – Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have been on the shortlist of Stanley Cup contenders the last few years and Noesen has been a key part of that. He makes his money by being a persistent forechecker and net front presence. He also shows good versatility in his ability to slide up and down the lineup.

He isn’t traditionally thought of a “hard-nosed” player, but he gets into the tough areas and emerges successful. He isn’t going to jump off the page offensively, but the Sabres aren’t looking for that provided Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson rebound. Most importantly, he could be had with a payment of a few million per year at most.

Teddy Blueger, Center – Vancouver Canucks

On paper, this is the perfect free-agent addition. Blueger might not necessarily address the concerns about being tough to play against, but he checks a few other important boxes. For starters, he won 54% of his faceoffs at five-on-five this past season. The Sabres desperately need a consistent faceoff man.

Blueger is also coming off tying a career-high with 28 points and his possession metrics are the best in his career. On top of all that, he has been one of the best penalty killers in the Vancouver lineup this season. This could be a vastly underrated signing depending on what he’s asking for (he has a $2.2 million cap hit for this season).

Nikita Zadorov, Defenseman – Vancouver Canucks

If the Sabres want to become more difficult to play against, why not go with a hulking, heavy-hitting defenseman? The Sabres drafted Zadorov in the first round back in 2013, so there is some history with the franchise as well.

Zadorov has decent mobility for a guy his size, but it is his physicality that teams covet. He punishes forwards and makes them think twice when crossing the blue line. The top four is set with Rasmus Dahlin, Bowen Byram, Owen Power, and Mattias Samuelsson, but the addition of Zadorov to the third pairing could add much-needed toughness and physicality the Sabres crave.

What’s the Move?

This offseason is arguably the most important in general manager Kevyn Adams’ tenure. Between the draft and free agency, he has a chance to propel the Sabres into the playoffs for the first time in nearly 15 years.

Where those additions come from remains to be seen. Even one important free-agent addition could be the one fans remember for years to come. Ignoring potential trade scenarios, the additions of Noesen, Blueger, or Zadorov could pay big dividends next season.