Buffalo Sabres’ 5 Best-Case Scenarios for 2024-25

The 2024-25 season marks a critical juncture for the Buffalo Sabres. But the Sabres’ bottom line is just making the postseason. The franchise has endured a record-setting 13 straight seasons without a playoff appearance. As the team seeks to end this discouraging drought, several forces must align for a successful campaign.

Here are the five best-case scenarios that could propel the Sabres back to the postseason.

Best-Case Scenario 1: The Sabres Will Experience an Offensive Resurgence, with Thompson and Tuch Leading the Charge

The Sabres’ offense faltered big time during the 2023-24 season. The team plummeted from third in the NHL in scoring to a dismal 22nd. The once-potent power play also dropped to 27th, a far cry from its top-10 ranking in previous years. For the Sabres to return to playoff contention, their offense must rediscover its scoring touch.

Related: Revisiting the Buffalo Sabres’ 10-Game Winning Streaks

The performances of Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch are critical to this resurgence. Both players regressed last season, but they have the potential to bounce back in a big way. With his towering presence and lethal shot, Thompson could become a consistent 30-goal scorer again. At the same time, Tuch’s blend of speed and power makes him a dynamic threat on the ice. If these two can return to their 2022-23 form, the Sabres’ offense could again become one of the most dangerous in the NHL.

Alex Tuch, Buffalo Sabres (Evan Sabourin / The Hockey Writers)

The departure of Jeff Skinner, who was bought out after a disappointing season, leaves a significant void in the lineup. However, the Sabres hope newcomers like Ryan McLeod and Sam Lafferty can provide the necessary depth scoring to support the top line. These two players were solid additions to the existing core and will bring speed and some tenacity to Buffalo’s offense. Look for a bottom-six revitalization, which could set the stage for a playoff push.

Best-Case Scenario 2: The Sabres Defensive Duo of Dahlin and Byram Will Shine

Defensively, the Sabres were solid last season, finishing 11th in the league in goals allowed. Rasmus Dahlin continued his steady upward trajectory. He’s already a top-pair defenseman, and he’s getting better. However, the key to Buffalo’s defensive success this season could rest on the shoulders of Bowen Byram. He was acquired in a rare blockbuster trade for Casey Mittelstadt.

Related: Buffalo Sabres’ Top 10 Prospects for 2024-25

Byram, a former Stanley Cup champion with the Colorado Avalanche, will likely pair with Dahlin to form one of the league’s most formidable defensive duos. If Byram can play to his full potential, the Sabres’ blue line could become one of the most reliable in the NHL. Additionally, Owen Power, the 2021 No. 1 overall pick, continues to develop into a steady presence on the second pair. Look for Power to add more physicality to his game. If so, he could provide the spine for a successful season by the Sabres’ defense.

Best-Case Scenario 3: The Sabres Goaltending Will Gain Stability, with Luukkonen Stepping Up

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen became a bright spot for the Sabres last season, providing much-needed stability in the net with a .910 save percentage and 2.57 goals-against average. The Sabres rewarded him with a five-year, $23.7 million contract. They believe he’s the real deal, and his contract signaled the belief in his potential as a franchise goaltender. For Buffalo to make the playoffs, Luukkonen must carry them. If possible, he’s got to be even better this season than last. Can he elevate his game further? Can he deliver consistent performances and steal a few games?

The addition of veteran James Reimer offers the Sabres a reliable backup option. At the same time, young Devon Levi could also compete for playing time, creating healthy competition in goal. Levi has been up and down. Can he show the skills that made every Sabres fan so hopeful when he first emerged on the scene at the end of the 2022-23 season? Still, Luukkonen is the tipping point. If he can establish himself as a true No. 1 goaltender, Buffalo will end its playoff drought this season.

Best-Case Scenario 4: The Sabres’ New, Old Coach Lindy Ruff Returns with Some Magic

The return of Lindy Ruff as head coach is a two-edged sword that has generated excitement and skepticism. Ruff previously coached the Sabres from 1997 to 2013 and led the team to a Stanley Cup Final and numerous deep playoff runs. However, his recent coaching stints with the Dallas Stars and New Jersey Devils were less successful.

Related: Sabres Owen Power Out to Earn His New Contract

For the Sabres to thrive, Ruff must show that he has adapted to the modern NHL and get the most out of this roster. If he can rub the old genie out of the bottle and push the right buttons, the Sabres should skate themselves into playoff contention. His experience could be the guiding force that helps Buffalo navigate the season’s challenges.

Best-Case Scenario 5: The Sabres Youth Breaks Through, with Rosen and Kulich Shining

The Sabres’ youth movement could provide the X-factor for their success. Youngsters like Isak Rosen and Jiri Kulich, who have shown promise in the American Hockey League (AHL), represent potential wildcards for the Sabres. If either player can break into the NHL lineup and contribute offensively, it would provide Buffalo with much-needed depth and scoring options.

The Bottom Line: The Sabres Can Machete a Path to the Playoffs

The Sabres’ 13-year playoff drought has been a stark reminder of the franchise’s struggles. However, with a blend of emerging talent, key veterans, and the return of a familiar coach, there is a clear path to ending this drought. If Buffalo’s offense can rebound, the defense solidifies, and goaltending remains consistent, the Sabres should finally return to the postseason. But as always with the Sabres, the margin for error is slim, and everything needs to go right to avoid another disappointing season.

The Sabres continue to be an enigma. They have all the makings of a playoff team, with notable new additions, promising goaltending, and a solid bottom-six to complement their elite talent. Yet, year after year, they fall behind during the regular season and struggle to catch up. While everything seems to be in place for a successful run, it’s hard to predict if they can finally pull it together.

This season, the Sabres have the potential to make a serious push, but only time will tell if they can turn that potential into a playoff berth.