Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Tavares, Minten & Cowan

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share how part of the team is preparing for the 2024-25 regular season. It seems to be an annual tradition for many team members to gather in Muskoka, and this year is no different. I’ll also take a look at the excitement surrounding prospects like Easton Cowan and Fraser Minten, who are both eager to crack the roster this season.

However, with Cowan’s situation being particularly unique—since he can’t be sent to the American Hockey League (AHL)—it’s either the NHL or back to junior hockey for him. Whether the organization will send him back is still up in the air, but if he does make the Maple Leafs roster, there will be a huge trickledown. His potential impact on the roster could be significant.

Item 1: Maple Leafs Prepare for the Season in Muskoka

As training camp approaches, many Maple Leafs players have headed north to Muskoka, Ontario, to combine offseason workouts with the relaxation of cottage country. This location has become a popular destination for some Maple Leafs players, including newly-appointed captain Auston Matthews and other key players, who use the opportunity to bond and train together before the season begins.

Matthews, John Tavares, and prospects Easton Cowan and Fraser Minten participated in Muskoka Hockey’s Camp in Bracebridge, Ontario. The camp, founded by NHL player Sam Gagner in 2020, aims to promote hockey in the region. Gagner has ties to the Maple Leafs organization, having played for the AHL Toronto Marlies during the 2018-19 season. The Maple Leafs’ involvement at this camp shows their commitment to community engagement and player development.

The Muskoka Hockey Camp also has attracted other NHL players, such as Brandon Montour, the new Seattle Kraken defenseman and 2024 Stanley Cup champion, and Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power. Their participation highlights the camp’s growing reputation and the strong connections between NHL players and grassroots hockey in Canada.

Item 2: Auston Matthews Gets High Praise for His Positivity

Brady Leavold, one of the camp’s instructors, shared his positive experience of working with Auston Matthews on Instagram. Leavold praised Matthews not just for his exceptional hockey skills but also for his character and the respectful way he treats others. This reflects well on Matthews as a leader and as the new captain of the Maple Leafs. He’s already having a positive influence both on and off the ice.

Since being named captain on Aug. 14, Matthews has stayed mainly in Ontario, signaling his growing responsibility and dedication to his role. His proximity to Toronto during the offseason indicates that he is embracing his new leadership role and the expectations that come with it.

When Matthews was introduced as the new captain, he confidently insisted he was ready for the job. Part of that was his commitment to making Ontario more of a full-time home. This marks a significant shift for Matthews, as he’s now likely to spend most of his offseason, as well as the regular and postseason, close to Toronto.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Treliving called Matthews a “natural leader.” “He recognizes his surroundings. He knows what’s going on. He knows when somebody is maybe not having a great day,” Treliving said. “He’s got a real ability to connect and reach people. And he’s a guy that people are drawn to.”

Item 3: Prospects Cowan and Minten Eyeing Roster Spots

Seeing prospects Easton Cowan and Fraser Minten in Muskoka with the team’s veterans is significant. As the season approaches, both players are contenders for spots in the Maple Leafs’ lineup. Minten, who played in four games for the team last season before returning to junior hockey, is now eligible to play for the Toronto Marlies if he doesn’t make the main roster. After a standout season with the London Knights, Cowan faces a different challenge, as he must make the big club’s roster or return to junior hockey due to eligibility rules. Their presence in Muskoka suggests they are serious about making an impact at training camp.

Cowan and Minten are expected to play pivotal roles when the Maple Leafs face the Montreal Canadiens in rookie games in September, just before training camp begins. These games will be crucial for both players to prove their worth and secure a place in the team’s roster for the upcoming season.

Item 4: Cowan Invited to 2024 NHLPA Rookie Showcase

Cowan continues to impress as he prepares for the Maple Leafs’ upcoming training camp. The Maple Leafs’ lone representative at the 2024 NHLPA Rookie Showcase, he will share the ice with other top prospects like Macklin Celebrini, Matvei Michkov, and Cutter Gauthier. This showcase is just another accolade in what has been a remarkable year for the young forward.

Initially considered a reach when the Maple Leafs selected him 28th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft, Cowan quickly proved his critics wrong with an outstanding season for the London Knights. Despite missing time representing Team Canada at the World Juniors, Cowan still scored 96 points (34 goals and 62 assists) in just 54 games. His production was so strong that, having played a full 68-game season, he was on pace to outscore the OHL’s leading scorer, Kraken prospect David Goyette.

Cowan’s season was highlighted by a 36-game point streak, which carried his momentum into the OHL Playoffs and ultimately led his team to the Memorial Cup Finals. Although the Knights fell short to the Saginaw Spirit, Cowan’s individual efforts did not go unnoticed. He was named the OHL’s MVP and led the OHL Playoffs and Memorial Cup in scoring.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

While there’s some speculation that Cowan might not make the team out of training camp, my bet is that he will. With nothing left to prove in junior hockey after dominating with the Knights, Cowan’s skill, drive, and confidence from his success suggest he’s ready for the next step. It will be fascinating for Maple Leafs fans to watch him as he works to figure out the NHL and seeks to make his mark.

Given his impressive resume, it’s no surprise that fans are eager to see Cowan in action. As training camp nears, he should be one of the centers of attention. Can he translate his junior success to the NHL and secure a spot on the Maple Leafs beyond the nine-game window for rookies? Look for him to force the issue.