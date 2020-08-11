On Tuesday morning, the Buffalo Sabres officially released their new royal blue uniforms set to debut for the 2020-21 season. This marked the return of the team’s original royal blue, gold, and white colour scheme previously worn by the team for more than two decades.

The new uniforms feature similar design features to the those worn by the team in their early years. The jersey also uses the intricate logo detailing that was first seen used in the Sabres’ 50th anniversary uniforms this past season.

Related: Sabres to Reveal New Uniforms as Part of Jersey Reveal Week

The royal blue home uniform features three gold stripes with inner white piping on each sleeve and at the bottom of the jersey. The silver piping has been phased out from the previous uniform and has been replaced with white for a more classic look.

The away uniform features royal blue shoulders piped with gold, and a large gold stripe between two slightly smaller blue stripes on each sleeve and at the bottom of the jersey. The result gives a perfect balance of royal blue, gold, and white.

Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark has already revealed his new gear for the 2020-21 season featuring the new colour scheme.

To celebrate the return to their royal blue roots, the Sabres will host their “Paint the Town Royal Community Day” on Wednesday by lighting up the city’s local landmarks with royal blue, including Buffalo Place, City Hall, and the Peace Bridge. Fans are encouraged to wear royal blue clothing and team memorabilia to celebrate the team’s return to their original colours and will have a chance at winning a jersey of their own when they post on social media using the hashtag #ReturnToRoyal.

It is still unknown whether or not the team will keep their popular gold and white 50th anniversary uniforms as an alternate. Many fans have expressed their desire for the uniforms to stick around, and an Icethetics source has reported they may keep them for at least another season.

Related: The French Connection

The Sabres did not let their fans down with the release of their new uniforms, surely to be known as one of the best in the NHL. We will most likely have to wait until December to see them in action when the NHL plans on returning for their 2020-21 season. The team had some of their best seasons in royal blue and hope to replicate that success again under their new identity.