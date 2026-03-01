Flames Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Trade Deadline, Weegar, Coleman, Kadri and More

This is shaping up to be one of the most pivotal weeks of the 2025-26 season for the Calgary Flames. It is a stressful and bittersweet time to be a Flames fan. General Manager Craig Conroy has planted the team firmly in the “seller” category, and the rumour mill is operating at maximum capacity.

The March 6th NHL Trade Deadline

The primary dark cloud (or silver lining, depending on your view of the rebuild) hanging over the Flames right now is the NHL Trade Deadline, which strikes this Friday, March 6, at 3:00 PM ET. The team currently sits near the bottom of the league standings (24-28-6). Having already traded Rasmus Andersson to the Vegas Golden Knights before the Olympic break, Calgary is actively open for business.

The Mackenzie Weegar Sweepstakes

Mackenzie Weegar is generating massive buzz. He is not a typical deadline rental; he has a $6.25 million cap hit through the 2030-31 season.

Because of his elite minute-munching ability and contract stability, Conroy has reportedly slapped a massive price tag on him, demanding a high draft pick plus a top prospect or NHL-ready player. Contenders looking to bolster their blue lines are circling, but it remains to be seen who will pay the premium.

Blake Coleman on the Block

If there is one player insiders agree is most likely to be moved this week, it is 34-year-old veteran Blake Coleman. He does not fit the Flames’ long-term rebuild timeline but has immense value to playoff contenders due to his two-way play, penalty-killing expertise, and two Stanley Cup rings. Teams like the Dallas Stars have been frequently linked to him as a depth upgrade.

Depth Pieces Generating Chatter

Beyond the big names, there is active discussion surrounding secondary roster players. Names like Ryan Lomberg, Brayden Pachal, and Joel Hanley are popping up as potential lower-cost depth additions for playoff-bound teams. Nazem Kadri is certainly a name being floated as a player in the trade mix, but his three-year contract may be an issue for many teams.

Upcoming Schedule

The Flames’ schedule this week is heavily impacted by the looming trade deadline. They finish up a quick road trip in Anaheim against the Ducks before returning to the Scotiabank Saddledome for a homestand. The challenge here is the quality of competition: they are facing heavyweights like Dallas and the Carolina Hurricanes right as the roster is likely being dismantled and reshuffled.

Expect the lineup to look drastically different by the time the puck drops against the Hurricanes on Saturday night.

Date Opponent Location Time (EST) Time (MST) Sunday, Mar. 1 Anaheim Ducks Honda Center (Away) 8:00 PM 6:00 PM Tuesday, Mar. 3 Dallas Stars Scotiabank Saddledome (Home) 9:00 PM 7:00 PM Thursday, Mar. 5 Ottawa Senators Scotiabank Saddledome (Home) 9:00 PM 7:00 PM Friday, Mar. 6 NHL TRADE DEADLINE N/A 3:00 PM 1:00 PM Saturday, Mar. 7 Carolina Hurricanes Scotiabank Saddledome (Home) 10:00 PM 8:00 PM

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