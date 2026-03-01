Oilers Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Trade Deadline, Mangiapane, Centre Search and More

Edmonton Oilers fans are on the edge of their seats right now. This week could be a massive pivot point for the franchise, with the trade deadline dropping right in the middle of it on March 6. Here is a look at the key stories surrounding Edmonton this week, followed by its schedule.

The overarching theme this week is the March 6 NHL Trade Deadline. The Oilers have a 29-24-8 record and have struggled recently, exposing some glaring holes in their roster. General Manager Stan Bowman is under immense pressure to patch these up, but he is working with virtually zero cap space and a depleted pool of draft picks.

The Andrew Mangiapane Dilemma

The most pressing internal story is what to do with Andrew Mangiapane. His two-year contract (carrying a $3.6 million cap hit) has been a tough fit in Edmonton, yielding just seven goals so far this season. The Oilers have to move his contract to afford any deadline additions, but finding a taker will likely require Bowman to attach a sweetener. Mangiapane was recently placed on waivers.

Hunting for a Top-Four Defenseman

The team’s defensive zone coverage has been bleeding chances. The biggest rumours tie Edmonton to right-shot shutdown defenseman Artem Zub (Ottawa Senators) and left-shot veteran Oliver Ekman-Larsson (Toronto Maple Leafs). While OEL is having a great season, the fit is slightly awkward given Edmonton’s logjam of lefties, making a right-shot guy like Zub the ideal target.

Searching for a Third-Line Centre

Edmonton needs stability behind Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. The Nashville Predators’ Ryan O’Reilly is the dream target floating around the rumour mill. He would bring elite faceoff skills, penalty killing, and defensive responsibility, though his price tag makes him a long shot. Other names like Nicolas Roy and Scott Laughton have also been linked to the team.

Goaltending Consistency

The tandem of Tristan Jarry (acquired earlier this season) and Connor Ingram has been incredibly hot and cold. While there are whispers of the Oilers checking in on other goaltenders, their lack of trade assets makes it highly likely they will have to ride out the season with the Jarry/Ingram duo.

Upcoming Schedule

This is a high-stakes week. They open against Ottawa (which could be an impromptu showcase for rumoured trade target Zub). Then, they host a heavy, physical Carolina Hurricanes team on Trade Deadline day itself, which is always a chaotic game for the players involved. Finally, they close the week with a massive Pacific Division clash against a powerhouse Vegas Golden Knights squad.

Date Opponent Location Time (Eastern) Tuesday, Mar. 3 Ottawa Senators Rogers Place (Home) 9:00 PM EST Friday, Mar. 6 Carolina Hurricanes Rogers Place (Home) 9:00 PM EST Sunday, Mar. 8 Vegas Golden Knights T-Mobile Arena (Away) 9:30 PM EST

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