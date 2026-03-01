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Oilers Place Andrew Mangiapane & Alec Regula on Waivers

Jesse C. 2 min read EDM

With under a week left until the trade deadline, fans have been waiting to see how the Edmonton Oilers were going to clear cap space, and on Sunday (Mar. 1) afternoon, they seemed to be setting themselves up to do so, placing Andrew Mangiapane and Alec Regula on waivers.

Regula, who is 25 years old, has struggled this season defensively. Through 29 games with the Oilers, he has three assists. Throughout his career, he has scored one goal and has four points through 51 games combined between the Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Mangiapane, who is 29 years old, was a free agent signing that Oilers fans were really excited about. Unfortunately, he hasn’t fit very well. Through 52 games this season, he has scored seven goals and added seven assists for 14 points, and has often been a healthy scratch. Through 550 games in his career, he has scored 130 goals and added 127 assists for 257 points.

Related: 3 Bold Trade Scenarios for the Montreal Canadiens This Summer · Every NHL Team’s Biggest Need Heading Into the 2026 Offseason · NHL Rumors: NHL To Investigate Babcock, Plus McDavid and Demidov Extensions

Bob Stauffer hinted that the Oilers could be doing this to set themselves up to clear up cap space, and could be making a couple of call-ups as soon as Monday (Mar 2).

There are just five days until the trade deadline, so time will tell what the Oilers are planning to do, and if they make any big splashes heading toward the postseason.

As the 2025-26 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news, updates, and more from around the NHL and the hockey world.

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Jesse Courville-Lynch

Jesse Courville-Lynch

Jesse has been a writer for over four years, starting with The Hockey Writers back in January of 2023. While previously holding credentials for the WHL's Edmonton Oil Kings, he primarily covers his hometown Edmonton Oilers, while also being an at-large writer. Away from writing, he is a hockey coach, currently serving as the Assistant Coach of the PAC U17AAA Saints. Jesse has obtained a freelance and sports writing diploma with distinction from the London School of Journalism, while also pursuing a business administration diploma from NAIT.

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