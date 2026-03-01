Oilers Place Andrew Mangiapane & Alec Regula on Waivers

With under a week left until the trade deadline, fans have been waiting to see how the Edmonton Oilers were going to clear cap space, and on Sunday (Mar. 1) afternoon, they seemed to be setting themselves up to do so, placing Andrew Mangiapane and Alec Regula on waivers.

The #Oilers have placed defenceman Alec Regula & forward Andrew Mangiapane on waivers. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 1, 2026

Regula, who is 25 years old, has struggled this season defensively. Through 29 games with the Oilers, he has three assists. Throughout his career, he has scored one goal and has four points through 51 games combined between the Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Mangiapane, who is 29 years old, was a free agent signing that Oilers fans were really excited about. Unfortunately, he hasn’t fit very well. Through 52 games this season, he has scored seven goals and added seven assists for 14 points, and has often been a healthy scratch. Through 550 games in his career, he has scored 130 goals and added 127 assists for 257 points.

Bob Stauffer hinted that the Oilers could be doing this to set themselves up to clear up cap space, and could be making a couple of call-ups as soon as Monday (Mar 2).

The @EdmontonOilers making internal personnel moves…

To potentially create roster and cap flexibility in coming days…

May see a recall or two as early tomorrow. https://t.co/ptyCzPd0V5 — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) March 1, 2026

There are just five days until the trade deadline, so time will tell what the Oilers are planning to do, and if they make any big splashes heading toward the postseason.

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