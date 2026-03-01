Vancouver Canucks Trade Bait: Jake DeBrusk

As the March 6 trade deadline approaches, the Vancouver Canucks find themselves in a position that feels all too familiar to their frustrated fan base. Currently anchored to the bottom of the league standings, the organization has pivoted toward a much-needed rebuild. In this environment, no asset is truly safe, and veteran winger Jake DeBrusk has emerged as one of the most intriguing names on the trade bait list.

Signed in the summer of 2024 to be a pillar of a competitive era that never quite materialized, DeBrusk now faces a crossroads. Despite the team’s collapse, the 29-year-old remains a valuable commodity for contenders looking for a scoring punch with a manageable cap hit.

DeBrusk Reportedly Open to a Move

The most significant development regarding DeBrusk’s future is his reported willingness to move. He is currently in the second year of a seven-year, $38.5 million contract, which carries a $5.5 million annual cap hit. On paper, DeBrusk holds all the leverage; his deal includes a full no-movement clause (NMC) for the first three seasons.

Vancouver Canucks forward Jake DeBrusk (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

However, there is speculation that DeBrusk is open to waiving his NMC. This shift in stance is a clear signal that the player is prioritizing a chance to win over the stability of his current contract. While he has publicly stated he doesn’t regret signing in Vancouver — citing his desire to be closer to his hometown of Edmonton — the reality of another long summer without playoff hockey clearly doesn’t sit well with a player of his competitive pedigree.

Evaluating DeBrusk’s Performance and Shooting Percentages

For those looking strictly at the box score, DeBrusk’s season might look underwhelming. In 58 games, he has managed 13 goals and 15 assists. However, a deeper dive into his play on the Canucks’ top line alongside Elias Pettersson and Evander Kane tells a different story.

DeBrusk is actually generating shot attempts at the highest rate of his career. The lack of production is largely tied to a career-low finishing rate of 8.2%. History suggests that shooting percentages eventually regress to the mean. For a scouting department in a front office like the Boston Bruins or Detroit Red Wings, this represents a “buy low” opportunity for a player whose underlying process remains elite.

Potential Suitors: A Boston Bruins Reunion?

The most fascinating rumour circulating the league involves a potential reunion with the Bruins. It is no secret that the Bruins are desperate for top-six scoring help to alleviate the pressure on David Pastrnak.

Could Jake DeBrusk reunite with the Boston Bruins? (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While DeBrusk’s first stint in Boston ended with a trade request and some public friction, the landscape in that locker room has changed significantly. The coaching staff and veteran leadership group that DeBrusk previously clashed with have moved on. If the Bruins believe he can regain his scoring touch in a familiar system, he would be an ideal fit for their push into the postseason.

Beyond Boston, the Red Wings and Seattle Kraken have both reportedly made exploratory calls. Both organizations are looking for cost-controlled scoring options, and DeBrusk’s $5.5 million cap hit is seen as highly attractive in an era where the league’s salary cap is finally expected to rise.

Playoff Pedigree and the Value of a “Shoot-First” Winger

Why would a contender trade for a player in a scoring slump? The answer lies in the playoffs. DeBrusk has built a reputation as a player who thrives when the game gets heavy and the space disappears. He recently noted that he is known for his playoff performances, and that reputation carries significant weight in NHL front offices. In 86 career playoff games – all with the Bruins – he has an impressive 27 goals and 47 points.

In the postseason, teams covet wingers who aren’t afraid to shoot and can play a north-south game. DeBrusk fits that profile perfectly. He provides a secondary scoring layer that can turn a series, especially if he is slotted into a second-line role where he isn’t the primary focus of the opposition’s top defensive pair.

As the deadline ticks closer, DeBrusk must weigh his personal comfort against his professional ambition. He chose Vancouver to be near family, but at 29, his window to hoist a Stanley Cup is in its prime. If he leaves, it will be to a city where he can trade a quiet April for a loud June.

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