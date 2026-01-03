NHL Trade Bait List for 2026 Trade Deadline

The NHL trade market was a bit more active before the Christmas break than it has been in previous seasons. Of course, there was the Quinn Hughes blockbuster trade, but Mason Marchment and Phillip Danault were also traded just before the clock struck midnight on the NHL’s holiday roster freeze, which went into effect on Dec. 19 and lifted on Dec 28.

Related: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Team Canada: NHL Rumors Going Into 2026

Even coming out of the roster freeze, Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas wasted no time making a move, acquiring Yegor Chinakhov from the Columbus Blue Jackets. Who else could be on the move before Feb. 4, when another roster freeze takes place for the Olympic break? Here’s our first trade bait list of the 2025-26 season.

NHL Trade Market Still Materializing

The one issue with the trade market is that there are still so many teams within reach of playoff positions in each conference. The West may have two or three of the best teams in the NHL, but there’s plenty of parity after them. As of now, the playoff cutoff in the West could be as low as 84-85 points, which is keeping potential sellers like the Calgary Flames, Seattle Kraken and Nashville Predators in the mix.

It’s a different, but same story in the East. Every team is in the mix, but they’re all above NHL .500. One has to think that this will sort itself out in time, but it’s early January, and it nothing has changed yet. Still, there might be teams that have the big picture in view and decide to sell, even if they stay in the playoff race.

The Kraken are one example. Though they’re still in the hunt, they have a few pending unrestricted free agents who will appeal to teams that want to bolster their rosters for the postseason. Their trading Marchment shows they may be open for business, even though that deal was more about moving a player who wasn’t a great fit.

The Flames have done well to get themselves out of an early-season hole, but they also could become sellers. At the very least, I imagine they’ll trade Rasmus Andersson, a pending UFA who doesn’t seem likely to re-sign in Calgary. He’s a top-pair, right-handed shot, so he should have plenty of suitors.

Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

It’s a similar story for the Predators, who have dug themselves out of an early-season hole. They’re back in the playoff picture, but players like Steven Stamkos and Ryan O’Reilly will be attractive trade targets for any team looking to bolster their rosters. The Predators could still move them since they appear to want to get younger.

The New Jersey Devils aren’t sellers, and odds are that they’re more likely to become buyers, but they need to clear cap space first. That could put a couple of their high-priced contracts on the trade block, though don’t expect it to be any of their core players getting dealt, namely Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, Nico Hischier and Timo Meier. The problem here is that no-trade and no-move protection have stymied the Devils from making the necessary moves, so they’re in a bind.

For now, we’ll start with 15 names that you should be keeping an eye on as the trade market heats up. Our board will receive updates accordingly, especially as we approach the Olympic break in February and the trade deadline in March. Without further ado, here’s our first trade board of the 2025-26 season: