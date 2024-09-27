Can Nicholas Robertson Prove Himself in Toronto’s Crowded Forward Group?

Nicholas Robertson is at a critical juncture with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Once touted as a top prospect with the potential to be a dynamic scorer, his path has been interrupted by injuries and inconsistency. Heading into the 2024-25 season, he faces the challenge of proving himself again—not just for a roster spot, but for his future with the team. After two preseason games, where does Robertson stand?

Two Preseason Games: Two Different Positions

One of the most surprising developments during the Maple Leafs’ preseason was Robertson’s shift from left wing to right wing. This move came after he missed the first preseason game, only to be inserted into the right-wing role during the second contest against the Ottawa Senators.

Why the switch? It could be a tactical decision, signaling that the Maple Leafs might have other plans for their left side. There’s speculation that Max Pacioretty, if signed by the Maple Leafs, would likely occupy a top-six role on the left wing. That would push Robertson out of his more natural position, forcing him to adapt to a new spot if he wants to remain on the roster. Was the shift to the right-wing part of an experiment assessing Robertson’s versatility? While he’s known for his lethal shot and offensive instincts, the question is whether he can adjust to a different side of the ice, especially at the NHL level.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In his first preseason game on the right wing, Robertson logged 18:40 of ice time, one of the highest totals on the team. That usage level suggests that the coaching staff will give him every chance to prove he can handle the new position. While still early in the preseason, Robertson’s adaptability will be vital in securing a spot in a Maple Leafs forward group that’s increasingly crowded.

In last night’s second preseason game, Robertson logged 16:35 of ice time, this time on the left wing. Returning him to his old position could hint at how the coaching staff sees him fitting into the Maple Leafs roster. Or, at the very least, the coaching staff wants to see him at both wing spots. That, in itself, is not a bad thing.

Two Standout Moments for Robertson: One Great, One Not-so-Great

However, the game had two standout moments highlighting Robertson’s ongoing adjustment process. One was good, but the other was not so good. In Robertson’s good standout moment, he chased down a Canadiens defenseman as he exited his defensive zone, stole the puck, and quickly turned toward the goal. With a swift move, he fired a shot past the goalie, scoring what turned out to be the game-winning goal. This play showed exactly what the Maple Leafs’ coaching staff has been looking for in Robertson—an offensively dynamic player who works relentlessly on defence and never gives up on a play—the pivotal moment highlighted his potential to make an impact.

In the not-so-good standout moment, a mishap in Robertson’s thinking might have injured his linemate William Nylander. During that moment, Robertson attempted to give Nylander more momentum with a little stick push. The push caused Nylander to lose his balance and collide with a Montreal player as he slid across the ice. Nylander left the game and didn’t return.

When asked about the incident post-game, Robertson remarked that it had just happened. He wasn’t thinking much about it. Head coach Craig Berube also made little of it (at least in public). Privately, he might need to help Robertson refine his decision-making, especially in high-pressure moments. The incident underscored the learning curve Robertson faces as he works to find his place in the lineup.

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving, CEO Keith Pelley, Head Coach Craig Berube, and President Brendan Shanahan

(R.J. Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Despite the mishap with Nylander, Robertson showed his speed, effort, and offensive instincts throughout his time on the ice. His adaptability will be crucial, as the Maple Leafs are still searching for the right mix on their bottom six forward lines. If he can demonstrate versatility and dependability, he might earn more looks in different situations.

Robertson Must Stay Healthy and Play Consistently

One of the consequential questions surrounding Robertson has always been his ability to stay healthy. After a series of injuries derailed his past seasons, including a serious shoulder injury last year, Robertson’s durability is under scrutiny. Standing at 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds, he has to prove that he can withstand the physical demands of an NHL season.

In addition to staying healthy, Robertson must demonstrate consistency in his play. His brief stints in the NHL have shown flashes of offensive potential, but he’s also gone through stretches where he’s been less effective. His reliability as a defensive player also needs some work. He’s got the motor, but he doesn’t always make the right call defensively. This preseason is crucial for him to show that he can deliver nightly, regardless of his role or ice time.

The Stakes Are High for Robertson

Robertson’s preseason performance will likely determine his fate for the season. He is vying for a spot in an increasingly competitive forward group, and there are no guarantees. With talented young players like Matthew Knies and veterans like Calle Järnkrok and David Kämpf in the mix, Robertson must stand out in all facets of his game—not just as a scorer but as a responsible two-way player.

Calle Jarnkrok, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

This preseason also comes with trade rumours lingering in the background. Robertson’s name has been floated as a possible asset in offseason trade packages. If he doesn’t seize this opportunity, the Maple Leafs could look to move him (even if they get little in return) for a more immediate upgrade elsewhere, potentially on defence. That said, trading Robertson risks losing a young player with significant upside if he finally manages to stay healthy and put it all together.

Where Does Robertson Fit?

If Robertson can stay with the Maple Leafs, the next question is where he fits in the lineup. Given the depth and competition on the wings, his best chance might come as a third-line option, providing offensive punch in the bottom six. However, he’ll need to outplay his competition, proving he can contribute beyond scoring, particularly in defensive play and forechecking.

Robertson’s versatility, including the ability to play both wings, could work in his favour. It gives the coaching staff more options to slot him into different lines depending on the team’s needs. But Robertson’s clock is ticking, and every preseason game matters as the team finalizes its opening night roster.

During the intermission of last night’s game, the Sportsnet panel of Nick Kypreos and Justin Bourne were clear in their belief that if Robertson doesn’t make the Maple Leafs roster after training camp, there’s no chance he would pass through waivers. After scoring 14 goals last season, another team likely would quickly pick him up. Perhaps that’s just what he’d hope for. This preseason feels like a make-or-break moment for Robertson. He either secures a spot on the Maple Leafs roster or finds himself on the road with a new team.

The Bottom Line: A Crucial Preseason for Robertson

Robertson’s future with the Maple Leafs hangs in the balance. After two preseason games, he’s shown flashes of his potential but also made costly mistakes. The upcoming games will determine whether he can secure a spot in Toronto’s lineup or if his journey will continue with another NHL team via trade or losing him through waivers.

This preseason isn’t just another audition for Robertson—it could be the turning point in his career. With health, consistency, and intelligent play, he can finally stake his claim as a regular NHL contributor. If not, the Maple Leafs may decide his time in Toronto has run out.