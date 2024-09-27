NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Islanders, Avalanche, Rangers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs look like they could be a team dealing with injury questions this season. With Auston Matthews “upper body thing” still fresh in the news, there was more injury concern on Thursday for William Nylander and John Tavares. Meanwhile, Brock Nelson is open to signing an extension during the season. Finally, what is it going to cost to get Mikko Rantanen signed to an extension?

Latest Injury News on Nylander and Tavares

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander appears to have dodged a more serious injury after Thursday night’s collision in the Montreal Canadiens game. Nylander left midway through the first period after being pushed by Nick Robertson in a typical hockey player where Robertson was trying to help give Nylander speed on the backcheck. Nylander fell and ran into an opponent’s leg. He did not return, but the team and head coach Craig Berube have indicated there’s no long-term concern.

“He’ll be OK. He’s fine. Nothing to worry about,” Berube said when asked about Nylander’s condition after the game.

Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Morgan Rielly, and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Maple Leafs forward John Tavares is among a handful of names who will not take part in practice on Friday. Tavares has a lower-body injury, the team announced. Also out are forward Alex Steeves (lower body) and forward Calle Järnkrok (lower body).

So far, this has not been a great camp and pre-season for the Leafs in terms of injury concerns.

Brock Nelson Open to Contract Talks with Islanders

Brock Nelson is open to negotiating a contract extension with the New York Islanders this season, according to Ethan Sears of the New York Post. Nelson, who will turn 33 this season, is currently without a new deal, making his next contract a pivotal decision for the team.

“I’m indifferent,” Nelson said. “I know that’s the backside of it, but at the same time, right now it’s just coming in here, working and playing. Having fun and worrying about your game. All that will sort itself out.”

Sears suggests that the Islanders could wait to see how Nelson plays this season before offering an extension. And, if the team struggles before the March 7 deadline, they could look to shop him ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline. “Moving Nelson ahead of March 7 would likely only happen if the Isles severely underperformed — the plan is to contend for the playoffs and more, not to sell off assets midseason.”

Rantanen Could Cost the Avalanche Over $12 Million on an Extension

During a discussion on contract extensions, Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli predicted it’ll be “very, very expensive” for the Colorado Avalanche to sign Mikko Rantanen to a contract extension. Saying he thinks the deal “starts with a $12,” as in $12 million, his co-host Jason Gregor believes it’ll be $12.5 million.

Related: Colorado Avalanche 2024-25 Player Projections: Samuel Girard

Interestingly, Rantanen’s name also came up during an episode of TSN OverDrive on Thursday. During a discussion about the Leafs, goalie salaries, and the playoffs, it was asked what Toronto would do if they got bounced from the playoffs in round one this season. Pierre LeBrun tossed out the idea of Toronto moving on from Mitch Marner (if he’s not signed) and going after Igor Shesterkin (if he goes unsigned). Jamie McLennan then asked if the Leafs go after a different forward to change the dynamic and target someone like Rantanen. McLennan argued that Joseph Woll might pleasantly surprise people.

Bryan Hayes called that a “Perfect world scenario” other than Marner having a great season and the Leafs going on a long post-season run.

The chances that both Rantanen and Marner make it to free agency are slim, but based on their projected salaries, anything is possible.