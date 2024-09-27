Islanders’ Danny Nelson Talks 2023 Draft, Position Changes & More

Heading into the 2023 Draft, the New York Islanders’ prospect pool lacked offensive talent, especially among left-handed forwards. When then-17-year-old Danny Nelson, a United States National Development Program (USDP) product and the University of Notre Dame commit, was still available when the Islanders were on the clock in Round 2, it was a no-brainer.

Nelson tallied 64 points (29 goals and 35 assists) over 85 games for the USDP during his draft-eligible season. While a presumptive late first-round or early second-round prospect, he would have been taken higher in most other drafts if not for the exceptional talent in the 2023 class.

Nelson’s Position History

One aspect of Nelson’s game that intrigued fans ahead of the 2023 Draft was his position. He told Michael Ostrower of The Hockey Writers “Before my high school season, I was going to play forward until my coach asked me if I would be willing to play defenseman since we had three returning forwards who were going to play the first line. I told him ‘Of course, I want to do whatever I can to help the team.’ I initially was going to stick to defenseman, but then felt like I was strong enough at forward to where I decided I would rather figure it out there.”

This positional flexibility has always been a strength for Nelson in helping his teams win. “[Growing up] I would play a little bit of everything… I got experience at defenseman so I wanted to try it out. That is how I ended up playing defenseman in high school but I always knew I was a forward.”

When reflecting on how playing defense shaped his overall game, Nelson noted, “It helped me a ton just developing the defensive side of the puck which is such an important part of my game. It helped me see the ice better and understand when plays were going to open up and where I should be as a center to help out my teammates the most. It also helped in the offensive zone, knowing where to find the open ice and get open.”

Nelson’s 2023 Draft Process

Despite many NHL scouts watching him as a defenseman, playing forward was Nelson’s clear path once he got to college. “Going through the draft I knew I was going to play forward and go to college as a forward. But there were definitely a lot of teams intrigued by the fact I played defenseman. Once they talked to me about my process, they understood I was full-go on being a forward.”

Danny Nelson, University of Notre Dame (Photo Credit: ND Athletics)

Once at the draft, Nelson was unsure when he was going to hear his name. “Honestly, [getting drafted by the Islanders] was a little bit of a surprise. I wasn’t really sure when I was going to [get selected]. I didn’t have a feeling of any specific team. I had quite a few good interviews but you never really know what a team is looking for. I was just really excited and pleased that I got to go to a team like the Islanders who have such a rich hockey history.”

Nelson tallied 23 points (nine goals and 14 assists) in 30 games during his freshman season with Notre Dame, finishing third in points and second in points per game. With last season’s leading scorer, Landon Slaggert, now under contract with the Chicago Blackhawks, Nelson will be expected to take the leap as the team’s lead offensive contributor.

Nelson’s Developmental Path

With Slaggert’s departure, Nelson is likely to see more ice time, bringing additional responsibilities. Even with the heavier workload, Nelson opts not to set any specific end-of-season goals or point targets.

Nelson stated “I’d say [my season objectives] are more on a night-by-night basis, just playing the best I can. One of my big goals is to play as consistently as possible. I believe that is one of the biggest things that’ll help me take my game to the next level. I want to help my team in any way I can and win as many games as possible.”

A professional answer from the young prospect, showing exactly why the Islanders are so excited for once he gets to the NHL.

Nelson may still be in college, but that does not mean the Islanders have not been aiding his development. “One of the guys I talk to a lot is Eric Cairns. He is one of the player development coaches.” Nelson remarked.”Developmental coach Rod Pelley has also been great [to talk to]. Both have been instrumental in helping me develop and guiding me along the journey of the player development aspect of the game.”

After a strong freshman season, Nelson was not satisfied. “[Over the offseason] I focused on puck possession and puck control, especially down low and in tight off turns. That was something I went back and watched last season and thought I could really improve upon this season, especially in the offensive zone. Controlling pucks down low and extending plays is something I am going to focus on this season.”

Nelson’s NHL Ambitions

While Nelson is committed to playing forward, there is some uncertainty about whether he will continue at center or play the wing. His vision and two-way ability are well-suited for a center, but the Islanders have a surplus of depth down the middle, so preparing for each position is the best route.

“I think I definitely project myself as a center, but if the Islanders need a wing, I am more than happy to play wing,” Nelson stated. “One of the things I like about being a center is taking the faceoffs and having a real impact with the puck possession right off the bat. I also like having the defensive responsibility that comes with the position.”

Nelson is taking his path to the NHL with the same mindset as his 2024-25 season motivations.

“I don’t have a certain year I am shooting [to reach the NHL] by, I am just trying to improve my game to get to a point where I feel like I could play in the NHL. I just want to get to a point where I feel ready. I am not sure if that’ll be this year, next year, or my Senior year. But for now, I am just focusing on bettering my game.”

Nelson also models his game after a familiar face (and name) among Islanders fans. “During my draft process, I told teams [I model my game after] Brock Nelson because he is a big guy who skates well, can shoot the puck, uses his body well, and is very responsible as a 200-foot player.”

The similarities between the two Nelsons are clear. Danny stands at 6-foot-3, while Brock is 6-foot-4. Both are centers from Minnesota who chose to play in the NCAA before advancing to the NHL. In his freshman year at the University of North Dakota, Brock recorded 21 points (eight goals and 13 assists) in 42 games, along with one assist in five games for the U.S. at the World Junior Championship (Nelson registered one goal and one assist in seven games for the U.S.). Brock then had a breakout sophomore season, tallying 47 points (28 goals and 19 assists) in 42 games—production that Danny will aim to replicate.



As Danny enters his second season with Notre Dame, a breakout seems inevitable. Having put in substantial work during the offseason and with increased responsibilities on the horizon, he’s poised to establish himself as one of the NCAA’s most well-rounded forwards.