Canada Announces First 6 Names For 2026 Winter Olympics Team 

Team Canada has announced the first six players of to their roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics. The remainder of the rosters will be announced closer to the end of the year.

The tournament will consist of 12 teams. As expected, there is not going to be a Team Russia. The 12 teams will be separated into groups, which are as follows: Group A features Canada, Czechia, France, and Switzerland. Group B includes Finland, Italy, Sweden, and Slovakia. Lastly, Group C has Denmark, Germany, Latvia, and the United States. The hockey tournament will take place on February 11th and run until the 22nd.

Now onto the first six players on Team Canada’s preliminary roster.

Sidney Crosby

It shouldn’t be a surprise—this is likely Sidney Crosby’s last Olympics, which only means he’s going to put on a show. In 1,352 games spanning over 20 NHL seasons, Crosby has been one of the best to ever do it. He has scored 625 goals and 1,062 assists for 1,687 career points. He also has 201 playoff points in 180 games, which includes three Stanley Cups in 2009, 2016, and 2017. He is a two-time Conn Smythe Trophy winner (2015, 2016), a two-time Hart Trophy winner, two-time Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner and has won the Ted Lindsay Award three times. He is also ninth all-time in points in NHL history. Crosby won Olympic gold in 2010 and 2014, which brought us the infamous “Golden Goal” call. He is a member of the IIHF Triple Gold Club and also won the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Nathan MacKinnon

MacKinnon has been in the NHL for 12 seasons and is gearing up for his first chance to represent Team Canada at the Olympics. He’s been dominating the NHL, with three straight seasons of more than 110 points. In 79 games with the Colorado Avalanche, he scored 32 goals and 84 assists for 119 points. In 870 career games, he has 367 goals and 648 assists for 1,015 points. MacKinnon was named MVP of the 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament, which he helped Canada win.

Cale Makar

Makar, a teammate and good friend of MacKinnon, is also preparing for his first Olympic appearance. One of the most dynamic defensemen in the NHL, he has absolutely earned his spot as one of the top six players. This season, he had 30 goals and 62 assists for 92 points, which helped him win the Norris Trophy. The 26-year-old has played for Canada at various tournaments, but nothing compares to playing in the Olympics.

Connor McDavid

There is no better player in the NHL than Connor McDavid. He’s only been in the league for 10 years and has already cemented his place in hockey history. He has scored 1,082 points over the past decade, the most by any player during that span. This season, he scored 26 goals and 74 assists for 100 points in 67 games. He’s currently trying to help the Edmonton Oilers avoid elimination and win the Stanley Cup. Like many of the top players in his age group (28), this will be his first Olympic appearance for Canada.

Brayden Point

Next up is Point from the Tampa Bay Lightning. He’s one of the most underrated players in the NHL and definitely deserves to be among the first six players named. He had 42 goals and 40 assists for 82 points in 77 games—his third straight season with 40 goals. In his career, he has 306 goals and 329 assists for 635 points. Not only has he won gold for Canada at various levels, he’s also a two-time Stanley Cup winner in back-to-back seasons.

Sam Reinhart

Lastly, Reinhart from the Florida Panthers. At one point in his career, few would’ve expected him to be named to Team Canada before the likes of Mitch Marner and others. But since leaving the Buffalo Sabres, his career has taken off. He’s become the true goal scorer scouts believed he could be and is now one of the best Canadian forwards in the NHL. He has scored 20 goals in each of his last eight seasons, and in 775 games, he’s recorded 294 goals and 325 assists for 619 points. He has played for Canada in multiple tournaments, most recently at the 4 Nations Face-Off, where he won gold. Reinhart is currently facing McDavid in the Stanley Cup Final, trying to win his second straight Cup with the Panthers.

The 2026 Olympics in Milano Cortina will be the first time in 12 years that NHL players will be allowed to participate in the Olympic Winter Games.