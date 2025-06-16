Maple Leafs Out on Big UFA, Plus More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one scribe believes the Toronto Maple Leafs are likely not in the running for a big-name UFA that could hit the market on July 1. Meanwhile, they could make a unique offer to Brad Marchand, who one host says would be “nuts” to leave the Florida Panthers. Are the Buffalo Sabres now open to trading JJ Peterka?

Maple Leafs Out on Sam Bennett?, Plus Marchand and Reilly Buzz

As per James Mirtle of The Athletic, the Maple Leafs aren’t likely to be players when it comes to Sam Bennett in free agency. He believes that Bennett will either stay in Florida or take the really big money with a team prepared to make a huge splash.

He writes:

“The one who almost certainly won’t be is Bennett, who is either going back to Florida or hitting a massive UFA home run with a team that has acres of cap space, such as Utah.” source – ‘Will Maple Leafs target Brad Marchand, Nikolaj Ehlers? Move Morgan Rielly?’- James Mirtle – The Athletic – 06-16-2025

Mirtle also believes that Marchand could be a target for the Maple Leafs, and Toronto might offer a unique contract that is front-loaded and worth as much as $11 million in the first season.

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Florida Panthers center Brad Marchand (63) reacts after scoring a goal on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) during the second period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

When it comes to rumors of Morgan Reilly potentially being traded, he adds, “At the moment, however, there’s no indication the Leafs are going down that path. If Rielly continues to struggle, I could see that being on the table down the line. (A buyout doesn’t really make sense to me, given he would be movable.)”

Marchand to Take Time in Free Agency

There are reports that the Maple Leafs and Marner are parting ways and have not engaged in contract talks. It’s possible they may not do so at all. The latest report now is that Marner may not sign on July 1st and could have plans to set up meetings and visit cities.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumours: How to Grow Grit, Past-Trade Mistakes & Cowan as Marchand

If true, his UFA status could drag out several days, which could slow the action on July 1. If several teams are looking to make a move, they’ll pause other business to keep the funds available that are needed to sign him. How much this legitimately affects teams that consider themselves long shots will be intriguing to watch.

Will Marner let teams know right away if he’s not interested so they can make other moves? Or, will he leave everyone dangling until he makes up his mind?

Things Have Shifted Between Sabres and Peterka

Elliotte Friedman reported on the latest 32 Thoughts podcast that talks between the Bufalo Sabres and JJ Peterka may have shifted. He noted, “I have said that the Sabres have indicated that they don’t want to trade JJ Peterka – their answer has changed.”

Friedman believes the organization is now listening on trade offers. “People know Peterka’s unhappy and it’s believed that he would like to go somewhere else, and I just think that reality is sinking in a bit [for the Sabres]. I think the Sabres realize they have to at least look into it.”

The Sabres still don’t want to trade him, but the belief is that they might be left with little choice so their ready to sort out of the offers and potentially take the best fit if something meets their needs.