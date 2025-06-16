Ottawa Charge Lose Mainly Defense in Expansion Draft

After just two seasons, the PWHL is expanding, and now that their first expansion draft has concluded, it’s time to take a closer look at what each team lost. Each team lost four players, and each team was affected differently. The Minnesota Frost were the first team to give up a player, and slowly but surely, each team gave up their four.

We’ve already looked at who the Frost gave up and what PWHL Vancouver gained as all four players went there. Now it’s time to look at the Ottawa Charge, who made it to the Walter Cup Finals for the first time this season. They had a great postseason until they ran into the Frost, and they lost some key pieces of their lineup in this expansion. We’ll start with their goaltender and move on from there.

Maschmeyer Can Lead

Emerance Maschmeyer had a back-and-forth season before it was ended early by an injury that caused her to miss the postseason. She strung together some wins and some losses to end the season with six wins, seven losses, two overtime losses, and one shootout loss. That shootout loss was quite the game as she made 42 saves on 45 shots for a .933 save percentage.

It’s easy to understand why the Charge didn’t decide to protect Maschmeyer, mainly because of the injury issue, but also Gwyneth Philips stepped up in Maschmeyer’s absence. Philips proved she can be a capable starter, which left Maschmeyer out, but PWHL Vancouver swiped her up to likely make her their starter.

Unlike Philips, she’s a little bit older; she’ll be 31 years old just before the season starts, which means she brings valuable experience to a rather young lineup. Every team needs older, veteran players to rely on when things get tough, and Maschmeyer can be one of those players for PWHL Vancouver.

Bell Leaves Defensive Void

Ashton Bell didn’t put up big numbers in the offensive department, but her main priority was defense. She played in 27 games this season and recorded three goals plus three assists for six points. In the season before, she played in 24 games and tallied two goals plus five assists for seven points. Her point totals changed slightly from season to season, but again, she plays strong defense.

She knows how to get in front of the puck and block shots, plus she made sure to keep her body between her opponent and her goaltender to ensure they stayed to the outside. PWHL Vancouver secured defenders who can score, but they also picked up Bell to make sure their defensive priorities are covered.

Ashton Bell, Ottawa Charge (Photo by: Josh Kim / Ottawa Charge)

She also brings some postseason experience with her; in eight games played, she registered a goal and an assist for two points. It may not seem like a lot, but for a defender, any points in the postseason are a bonus. PWHL Vancouver will be looking for that type of play as they look to have a solid first season.

Tejralová’s Defense Will be Missed

Aneta Tejralová put up a few more points than Bell, and now they’ll be opponents rather than teammates as PWHL Seattle picked up Tejralová. She played in 30 games this season and scored one goal plus nine assists for 10 points, an improvement from her previous season of 23 games and eight points.

She didn’t play just 5-on-5 either; she was utilized on both the penalty kill and power play and was effective on both. She knows when to take shots and will be a valuable piece on PWHL Seattle’s defense, but they can also use her on special teams, something every team needs. The Charge will miss that part of her game because it’s hard to find players who can play both shorthanded and on the power play.

She’s another player who brings a veteran side that will help the younger players adjust to the professional league. Every team will have new players as the PWHL Entry Draft is right around the corner, and the players eligible may not be extremely young, but this league will be all new, and they’ll need help to get used to everything. Tejralová is one of those veterans who will help those players become crucial parts of the team.

Serdachny Has Room to Grow

Danielle Serdachny has only spent one season in the PWHL, and while it wasn’t the most impactful in terms of points, she has room to grow. She played in all 30 games of the regular season and put up two goals, plus assisted on six others for eight points. Not a huge number, but respectful for her first year in the PWHL.

She’s the only forward the Charge lost during the expansion process, so clearly, PWHL Seattle saw something in her that they knew would be great for their lineup. She is one of the youngest on the roster so far, and will be important to the team’s youth production. Serdachny also brings postseason experience, as her first season in the PWHL was also the first time the Charge made the playoffs.

She played in all eight games and recorded two assists plus 10 shots on goal. The Charge did have quite a few veteran forwards to protect, which is why they left Serdachny unprotected. However, the Charge’s loss is PWHL Seattle’s gain as they snatched up a player who has a lot of potential to grow and could provide a lot of offense when she gets more comfortable in the league and with her new teammates.

Expansion is Hard

The Charge lost some key parts of their team, and expansion is hard as fans have to watch some of their favorite players leave and become part of a new team. While it’s hard, it’s also important for a league to succeed; it has to grow, and that’s where expansion comes in. The most important part of this whole process is that these players have a place to play and show off their talents, and grow the women’s game.