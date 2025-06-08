Meet PWHL Vancouver: Claire Thompson

It didn’t take long for Cara Gardner Morey to start signing players for her inaugural season as PWHL Vancouver’s general manager. In the first two days of the Exclusive Signing Window, she used her allotted five signings to add forwards Jenn Gardiner and Sarah Nurse, defenders Claire Thompson and Sophie Jaques, and goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer.

As we count down the days to PWHL Vancouver’s first season in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) and opening puck drop at Pacific Coliseum, let’s meet the players who will be donning the Pacific blue and cream for the first time in PWHL history. First up, Claire Thompson.

Claire Thompson

Age: 27

Position: Left Defence

2024-25 Team: Minnesota Frost

2024-25 Season: Thompson finished second to Jaques in defence scoring with 18 points in 30 games. She was also named as a finalist for the PWHL Top Defender award alongside her teammate Jaques and the Toronto Sceptres’ Renata Fast.

Type of Acquisition: PWHL Vancouver signed Thompson on June 4 to a standard one-year player contract

Thompson’s Pre-PWHL Vancouver Career

Thompson is a product of Princeton University, where she played for four years. She recorded 31 goals and 87 points in 129 games and wore the “C” in her senior year. During her time in university, she was honoured with several awards, including being named to the ECAC All-Academic team three times and the First-Team All-Ivy League and Academic All-Ivy League in her junior year. She also won the AHCA All American Scholar award in her sophomore, junior and senior years and was one of 12 finalists for ECAC Mandi Schwartz Student-Athlete of the Year award. She graduated in 2020 with a Bachelor’s degree, majoring in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, and ended her time at Princeton as one of their top alumni, finishing fifth all-time in points by a defender and captaining the team to their first-ever ECAC championship.

Claire Thompson, Minnesota Frost (Photo by Geneva Heffernan_/PWHL)

After graduating, Thompson played for the PWHPA in Toronto for the 2020 Dream Gap Tour. She was also named to Team Canada for the 2021 Women’s World Championship and recorded four assists in seven games, finishing with a gold medal. The next year, she joined Canada again, this time for the 2022 Winter Olympics, where she had a coming-out party, leading all defenders with two goals and 13 points. She was named to the All-Star Team and walked away as a gold medalist again.

Thompson didn’t play in a league again until the 2022-23 season where she joined Team Sonnet in the PWHPA and recorded two goals and six points in 20 games. She anchored Team Canada’s defence at the 2023 Women’s World Championship, but couldn’t walk away with her third gold, falling to Team USA in the gold medal game. The PWHL got up and running in 2023-24, but she decided to take the season off to finish her medical degree. She declared for the PWHL Draft in 2024 and was selected by the Frost fourth overall. She played her first season in Minnesota in 2024-25 and was second only to Jaques with four goals and 18 points.

Thompson was a force in the PWHL Playoffs as well, putting up six assists in eight games as the Frost won their second straight Walter Cup. During the season, she pulled on the Maple Leaf again at the Women’s Worlds, finishing as a silver medalist with two goals and seven points in six games.

What Does Thompson Bring to PWHL Vancouver?

Thompson is a smart, smooth-skating offensive defender capable of moving the puck up the ice with her mobility or playmaking abilities. She has showcased this throughout her time with Princeton, Team Canada, and the Frost, and ended up being one of the PWHL’s top blueliners in her rookie season. Patrolling the blue line alongside Lee Stecklein on the top pairing, she was remarkably consistent and was used in all situations by head coach (and former NHLer) Ken Klee.

Thompson will likely play a similar role in Vancouver for whoever comes in as their first head coach. She could even join Jaques on the top pairing and form a pretty formidable one-two punch at both ends of the ice. Regardless, she will be a high-minute woman next season, no matter who she plays with, and quickly become a fan favorite due to her leadership and personality.

Quotables

Thompson was quickly given a nickname by her teammates in Minnesota: “We call her, ‘The Human ChatGPT,’” Grace Zumwinkle said, before fellow Frost forward Taylor Heise chimed in. “We had meetings last night and we’re like, ‘What’s your consensus on what happened? Give us the SparkNotes,’” Heise said, laughing. “She’s such a cognitive person. I just feel like she has a lot going on up there.”

“Claire is one of the best defenders in the world and a phenomenal leader who will help create a culture of excellence in Vancouver…Having had the privilege of coaching Claire at Princeton, I know how exceptional she is as a player and as a person and couldn’t be prouder to build our foundation with her contributions both on and off the ice.” – PWHL Vancouver general manager Cara Gardner Morey

“Nobody in the PWHL or international hockey plays like her. Claire thinks of the game like no one else…She just plays four steps ahead of everyone and you might think plays look risky or what she’s doing is reckless, but it’s actually super calculated. And she rarely makes mistakes.” – Sarah Fillier

“She’s a great player with a lot of potential. She has amazing offensive skills but does need to hone in her defense a bit. However, I think that will just come with time. Great personality, always team first.” – Mariah Stark-Holland, The Hockey Writers

Expansion Draft Coming Up June 9

The PWHL will hold their first expansion draft on Monday, June 9, where PWHL Vancouver and PWHL Seattle will continue filling out their rosters. It will be broadcast on the PWHL YouTube channel starting at 5:30 pm Pacific Time and updated live on the PWHL website. Stay tuned to The Hockey Writers as we continue to introduce you to PWHL Vancouver’s inaugural roster!