Canada Takes 6-2 Win Over USA in World Junior Summer Showcase

The second and final game of both the day and the World Junior Summer Showcase brought in just over 2,100 fans, was between the United States and Canada on Saturday, August 2. It was easily the most intriguing match-up of the week and had the best crowd as well. Many of the bigger names, like Cole Eiserman for USA and Matthew Schafer for Canada, were left off the rosters for both teams, but they still had a number of players looking to prove themselves before December.

Caleb Heil was in the net for the USA while Joshua Ravensbergen was in the net for Canada. The game started out tight as was expected, but Canada got the jump on the power play, and the United States had to find a way back. Canada added to their lead in the second period, and the United States had a hill to climb in the third, which Canada added to with a goal early. USA found a way to dig deep and battle back but Canada pulled away in the end with a 6-2 win.

Game Recap

It was a tight, action-filled first period as was expected between these two teams, and as was the case all day, it took a power play to get the scoring started. Canada’s Marek Vanacker scored on the power play to put his team up 1-0. He was assisted by Brady Martin and Cole Reschny. Both teams came close throughout the rest of the period, but that was the only goal, and Canada held the lead into the second.

The middle period started the same as the first, with a back-and-forth end-to-end battle, and the tension rose with each second that passed. With just over six and a half minutes left, Canada scored to make it 2-0. The goal was scored by Malcom Spence and he was assisted by Jake O’Brien and Ben Kindel. Just like the first period, that was the only goal scored, and Canada took a 2-0 lead into the third.

Ben Kindel, Pittsburgh Penguins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Canada opened the third period with a goal by Kindel to make it 3-0. He was assisted by Terik Parascak and Kashawn Aitcheson. With under five minutes to go in the final period, the United States scored to make it 3-1. The goal was tallied by Cullen Potter, and the lone assist went to Mac Swanson. Less than a minute later, USA responded with another goal to make it 3-2 with just over three minutes to go in the game. The goal was scored by Ben Kevan; Will Moore and Will Horcoff assisted him.

Just when USA got close, Canada scored an empty net goal to make it 4-2. The goal was scored by Michael Hage, with the assists to Sacha Boisvert and Reschny. Another empty net goal followed for Canada, and it was scored by Michael Misa, unassisted, to make it 5-2. Then Jake O’Brien scored for Canada to make it 6-2. He was assisted by Vanacker, and that was the final goal of the goal as Canada took the win.

This was the final game for the World Junior Summer Showcase and a great way to wrap up a successful week of practices and games for all the teams. While some didn’t get the results they wanted, they were just exhibition games, and everyone got to see the talent they get to choose from when December comes.

There will be team camps starting up in December with the World Junior Championship taking place from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 with games at both the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, and Marriuci Arena on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It’ll be interesting to see what these teams look like in December and who will take home gold.