Canada White Wins Over Canada Red in World Juniors Summer Showcase

The third day of the World Juniors Summer Showcase took place on Tuesday, July 29, and had just one game on the schedule. It was between Canada Red and Canada White; they did it just like the USA and had enough players to split their roster into two teams. Gavin McKenna, the player expected to go number one overall in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, was on Canada White, while Matthew Schaefer, who went number one overall this summer, was on Canada Red.

Jack Ivankovic was in the net for Canada White, and Carter George was in the net for Canada Red, while the other teams looked on from the stands. Once again, at about the halfway point of the game, Canada White swapped goaltenders and brought in Josh Ravensbergen. Canada Red did the same and brought in Evan Gardner. The game started out with great flow and kept it up throughout the first period, even after Canada Red got the first goal.

The second period was all about the power play, but a couple of goals were scored, and Canada Red had the lead into the third. There were a couple more goals added, and the regulation ended tied 3-3. The game went to overtime, which ended scoreless, and then a shootout, as was originally planned, which went in favor of Canada White and secured the win 4-3.

Game Recap

It was only an exhibition game, but what a fun one it was to watch. The game started out with speed and flow from the first puck drop. The play went back and forth, end to end, with hardly any whistles, and it was all so smooth. The first goal came with just under four minutes left in the first period, and it went to Canada Red. Michael Hage scored it; Sacha Boisvert and Porter Martone assisted him, and that was the only goal of the period.

Cayden Lindstrom, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The second period was a little different as each team had chances on the power play on purpose, not the result of a penalty. The power plays went back and forth throughout the period, but Canada Red was the first to strike on theirs. Marek Vanacker had been waiting by the pipe and knocked one in. He was assisted by Hage and Henry Mews to make it 2-0. Canada White responded eight minutes later with a goal on their power play. Terik Parascak scored it; he was assisted by Ryder Ritchie and Tarin Smith to make it 2-1 in favor of Canada Red. The power plays continued from there, but those were the only goals scored, and it was 2-1 going into the third.

Canada Red extended their lead over halfway through the third period with a goal from Spencer Gill. He was assisted by Cameron Reid and Brady Martin to make it 3-1. Canada White responded 20 seconds later with a goal on the power play by Cayden Lindstrom. The lone assist went to Justin Carbonneau to make it 3-2. Canada White responded with a goal by Lindstrom, his second of the game. He was assisted by McKenna and Sam Dickinson to make it 3-3. The game went to a five-minute 3-on-3 overtime that ended scoreless. They ended the game with a shootout that went to Canada White and they took the 4-3 win.

This will be the only time this week that fans get to see Canada split into two teams, as going forward, they will have just one team playing. All four nations will be in action on Wednesday, July 30, with Sweden facing the United States in the first game of the day and Finland taking on Canada in the second game.