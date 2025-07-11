Canadiens 2025-26 Roster Projection 1.0: Post Draft & Free Agency

With the 2025 offseason in full swing, the Montreal Canadiens find themselves in a good spot, in a growing push to compete. After a surprisingly strong season capped by a playoff berth, general manager Kent Hughes decided it was time to accelerate the process. The acquisition of Noah Dobson on defence and Zachary Bolduc up front sent a clear message: the Habs are no longer just a rebuilding team, they’re looking to take another step in the Eastern Conference.

With a roster now featuring an impressive blend of speed, youth, and top-end skill, there are still decisions to be made before opening night. Let’s take a look at what the lineup could look like come October.

Forward Lines Projection

LW C RW Cole Caufield Nick Suzuki Juraj Slafkovsky Patrik Laine Kirby Dach Ivan Demidov Zachary Bolduc Alex Newhook Josh Anderson Brendan Gallagher Jake Evans Oliver Kapanen Extra: Sammy Blais

The Canadiens’ top line remains untouched, and for good reason. Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, and Juraj Slafkovsky were the heartbeat of the team’s offence last season. Suzuki’s two-way excellence complements Caufield’s elite shot and Slafkovsky’s growing physical presence and vision. Slafkovsky took a major step forward the last two seasons, and now heading into his fourth year, expectations are sky-high for the 2022 first-overall pick.

Nick Suzuki of the Montreal Canadiens celebrates his goal with teammates Lane Hutson, Juraj Slafkovský and Ivan Demidov in the second period against the Washington Capitals of Game Three of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The second line is the most intriguing. Patrik Laine, with just one year left on his deal, will be given a high-leverage role from the start. Flanking Kirby Dach and rookie sensation Ivan Demidov, this line is packed with offensive upside but comes with real defensive questions. Dach will be the key to its success. If he can bounce back to his 2022-23 self, this trio could be lethal. Demidov, meanwhile, enters the league with Calder Trophy hype after a dominant final season in Russia. His creativity and edge should mesh well with Laine’s quick release shot.

The third line brings more internal competition into play. Bolduc, brought in via trade for Logan Mailloux, is a highly skilled forward who can slot in as a third-line winger or even higher if needed. He starts alongside Alex Newhook and Josh Anderson, but this isn’t set in stone. Brendan Gallagher, currently listed on the fourth line, has longstanding chemistry with Anderson. The two formed a reliable line with Christian Dvorak last season and could easily be reunited if Bolduc’s play isn’t up to par. This third line might see heavy rotation early in the season.

The fourth line is composed of veterans Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, and young forward Oliver Kapanen. All three are capable penalty killers with a strong work ethic and defensive awareness. Kapanen will play his first full season in Montreal after playing just 18 games last season. He could be an underrated contributor thanks to his speed and transition play. Evans, a steady defensive center, is the glue for this unit. Gallagher, while no longer in his prime, continues to bring energy and leadership. If he’s healthy, he’ll be a vocal presence on and off the ice.

Sammy Blais begins the season as the 13th forward. While not guaranteed a regular spot, he brings size, grit, and playoff experience. His versatility allows him to step in across the bottom six when needed, and he’s the type of depth forward coaches love to have in the rotation.

Defensive Pairings Projection

LD RD Kaiden Guhle Noah Dobson Lane Hutson Jayden Struble Mike Matheson Alexandre Carrier Extra: Arber Xhekaj

The top pairing features Kaiden Guhle and newly acquired Dobson, giving Montreal a solid first pair for years to come. Guhle is a reliable, mobile defender capable of logging 22-plus minutes a night. Dobson brings elite puck-moving ability and is fresh off a tough season with the Islanders. Together, they’ll be tasked with shutting down top competition while pushing the play the other way.

The second pair reunites Lane Hutson and Jayden Struble, a duo that exceeded expectations when given minutes last season. Hutson dazzled in his rookie year, especially on the power play, while Struble played the steady, physical game needed to complement his partner’s high-risk style. That said, Struble is expected to be the defenceman with the least ice time in the regular rotation. He’ll likely see third-pair minutes at even strength, but his chemistry with Hutson gives him the inside track to start the year on the second pair.

Still, don’t be surprised if Matheson or Carrier rotate next to Hutson on occasion. Hutson will see heavy deployment in offensive situations, and Martin St. Louis will want to shelter him defensively when needed. In tighter games or late in periods, Carrier or Matheson could take over defensively beside him.

Speaking of Matheson and Carrier, the third pair is anything but “bottom tier.” This pairing will give Montreal strong minutes and will play a more defensive role this season with the acquisition of Dobson.

Arber Xhekaj is the seventh defenceman, but don’t expect him to stay in the press box for long. His physicality and intimidation factor make him an asset, especially against heavy forechecking teams. His fate will largely depend on his preseason play.

Goaltender Projection

Samuel Montembault Jakub Dobes

The crease is Samuel Montembeault’s for now. After another solid season, Montembeault has earned the right to be the starter on opening night. But the real story lies in who backs him up.

All signs point to Jakub Dobes winning the job in training camp over veteran Kaapo Kahkonen. While Kahkonen was brought in on a one-year, one-way deal, Dobes impressed in the American Hockey League (AHL) and held his own in limited NHL action last season. The organization views him as part of the long-term future, and the plan is clearly to give him more starts this season. Kahkonen becomes the third goalie, possibly clearing waivers or being moved to mentor Jacob Fowler with the Laval Rocket this season.

The 2025-26 Canadiens roster reflects a team in transition, but also one with legitimate ambitions. The top six is young, dynamic, and built to score. The bottom six is experienced and gritty. The defence features a perfect mix of puck movers and shutdown options. The goaltending tandem is ready for internal competition.

Even with the offseason still open to surprises, Montreal already looks improved. If players like Demidov, Slafkovsky, and Hutson continue their rise, the Habs could very well take another step in the Eastern Conference playoff race.