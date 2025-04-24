Canadiens Can Take 5 Positives Back to Montreal Down 0-2 to Capitals

The Montreal Canadiens are on the verge of hosting their first playoff game in literally four years on Friday. It shouldn’t get any better than that in the minds of most Habs fans. However, after the Habs lost both of their series-opening games in Washington, down two games to none to the Capitals, it’s understandable if some are relatively down in the dumps.

Not all is lost, though. Here are the top five positives the Canadiens can take away from the two losses to try to salvage the series:

5. Canadiens Have Yet to Lose at Home

Not all is lost, literally. It may not seem like it, but the Canadiens can still semi-realistically come back by virtue of the fact they’re only one win away from getting back in the series.

The old hockey adage goes that you’re only in trouble once you lose at home. And, as odd as it sounds when the eighth-seeded Canadiens are down like they are to the 111-point Capitals, it still rings true.

4. Canadiens Have Been in Each Game

Granted, that does mean the Canadiens’ margin of error is incredibly slim. However, if you look at each game in a vacuum, them eeking a win out in Game 3 is well within the realm of possibility.

Related: Logan Thompson Shines in Capitals’ 3-1 Win Over Canadiens in Game 2

For example, the Canadiens were literally one shot away from earning an overtime win in Game 1. If you ignore Connor McMichael’s empty-net goal late in Game 2, they were one shot away from tying it up and sending that one to overtime too. For G-d’s sake, the Habs outshot the Capitals 14-5 in Game 2’s third period, pressing for the equalizer.

3. Capitals Look Beatable

Now, there is an undeniable flipside, in that by all objective accounts the Capitals carried the play for long stretches up until that point. For example, they had a 27-12 “edge” in shots on goal heading into Game 2’s final frame, before the Canadiens flipped the switch, trying in vain to flip the script.

Nevertheless, the fact remains there were certain instances when it appeared as though the Canadiens would manage to come back to tie it up in the third for the second straight game. Ultimately, that’s something, along with their impressive win over the Capitals back on Jan. 10, that they can take away as proof that they are capable of beating them in any one game.

It may sound like a cliché, but all the Canadiens really need is the one victory off of which to build. From there, as alluded to earlier, they can make it a series, whatever the ultimate outcome.

2. Montembeault Is On

In principle, the Canadiens can look all the way back to 2010, when they beat the Capitals in their one and only playoff series to date, for inspiration. They were arguably in a deeper hole, down 3-1 to the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Caps, who had a 33-point advantage in the standings, before then-Habs goalie Jaroslav Halak infamously took over the series.

Now, current-Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault may not be able to rekindle the exact same magic 15 years later. However, he has silenced his critics and has gotten into a groove, with a .921 save percentage through two games.

Montreal Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault – (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Logan Thompson may technically be outplaying Montembeault (.951 SV%), but there’s no disputing the Canadiens need their goalie at the top of his game to stand a chance. He seems to be, and that’s a large part of the battle that’s already won. If the rest of the Habs can play a full 60 minutes, they’ll likely find themselves getting the result they need in Game 3 to keep their hopes alive.

1. Canadiens Playing with House Money

And if the Canadiens don’t?

To paraphrase Dante Hicks, the main protagonist in the movie Clerks, they’re not even supposed to be here. Of course, he found himself at work in a convenience store on his day off and the Canadiens are in the playoffs, so circumstances are slightly different, but for the better. The point remains, virtually no one had the Habs making the postseason in October.

Hell, virtually no one had the Canadiens in the playoffs in late February after they went 1-7-1 heading into the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. So, whatever happens from here on out, so be it. Que sera, sera, for a little taste of French as the series heads to Montreal.

That’s not meant to be a defeatist attitude, but rather an empowering one. The Canadiens shouldn’t be feeling any pressure. They probably are admittedly. It’s only human to in a situation like this, but if anyone thinks there’s no pressure on the Capitals they’re only kidding themselves. The Habs don’t need to win this series. Their season is already a huge success, even if they get swept. So, they have every right to play things as loose as possible.

No one should lose sight of the fact the Canadiens are incredibly young, with a bright collective future ahead of them. Their performances in the first few games of this series, however disappointing the outcomes, have only reinforced that sentiment. Who’s to say that future doesn’t start on Friday with Game 3?

For one more adage reference, late in the season the Canadiens held their fate in their own hands for the first time in a long time. Then they clinched. Their fate still remains in their hands though, especially taking into account how close Games 1 and 2 have been. So, who’s to say? Only the Habs.