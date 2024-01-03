Canadiens Anderson Leaves Game With Lower-Body Injury

The Montreal Canadiens were hit with what could be another significant injury to a top player. During their 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars last night (Jan. 2), forward Josh Anderson got tangled up with one of the Dallas Stars players and had to be helped back to the dressing room by the Canadiens trainers. It looked like a lower-body injury, as Anderson had difficulty putting weight on one of his legs. This adds to a growing list of injuries for the Habs this season.

Josh Anderson, Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Anderson had a rough start for the Canadiens, scoring zero goals and three points over his first 24 games. He has had a resurgence of late, scoring six goals and eight points in his last 13 games. The Habs power forward has six goals and 11 points in 37 games this season. Anderson, who has played every game for Montreal so far this season, has yet to play an entire season with the club, missing 13 games the past two seasons with various injuries.

Anderson will be re-evaluated when the Canadiens return to Montreal. If the injury is significant, he will add to the growing list of injuries the Habs have had this season and join Kirby Dach, Tanner Pearson, Alex Newhook, Rapheal Harvey-Pinard, and Chris Wideman on the injured reserve.

The Canadiens are already short one forward due to the injury to Christian Dvorak, who was recently injured and out indefinitely. The team played the last two road trip games with seven defencemen. Call-ups from the Laval Rocket should be made when they return to Montreal before Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres.

This will be the third season in a row the Canadiens have been at the top of the league in man games lost due to injury.