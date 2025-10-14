Canadiens Continuing to Build Solid Future With Hutson Extension

The Montreal Canadiens have signed defenceman Lane Hutson to an eight-year $70.8 million contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $8.85 million per season. There was speculation for months on whether he would sign this season, and then, as the season started, even more speculation on how much he would get when he does sign. Montreal general manager (GM) Kent Hughes was in negotiations with Hutson’s agents since the start of the season and finally got a deal done.

Canadiens’ Hughes Continues to Make Good Signings

When Hughes took over as the GM of the Canadiens, he had a background as a player agent, and many wondered how he would do as a GM of an NHL team. A lot of media and fans thought he would be good at negotiating contracts and dealing with the salary cap. So far, he has not just been good, but he has been excellent. Since he became GM in January 2022, he has had a vision to build a young team almost from scratch. He traded veteran players for draft picks and even acquired multiple first-round picks to use in other trades for additional top-quality selections. He has also made several excellent trades to improve the team, acquiring Kirby Dach, Alex Newhook, Mike Matheson, Patrik Laine, Zachary Bolduc, and Noah Dobson.

Kent Hughes, Montreal Canadiens general manager (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

So far, every move Hughes has made has improved the team, but he truly excels in signing his top players and ensuring the team stays together for a long time. It technically started with former GM Marc Bergevin signing Nick Suzuki to an eight-year contract with an AAV of $7.75 million. At the time, this was considered a high value for players on the team. Hughes’ job was to sign the Habs’ next big star, Cole Caufield, who many thought would ask for maximum value, but Hughes got him to sign for eight seasons at an AAV of $7.85 million. Then, the very next season, he signed 2002 first overall draft pick Juraj Slafkovsky to another team-friendly eight-year deal at $7.6 million AAV. Hughes has signed his entire first line for under $8 million AAV each, all while under 25 years old and until they are around 30 years old.

Canadiens Sign Hutson

The subsequent big signing this season for Hughes was superstar defenceman and rookie of the year Lane Hutson. Hutson’s entry-level contract was up at the end of the season, and the Canadiens wanted to sign him long-term. The negotiations started in the offseason and were stalled several times with rumours that even Hutson’s father was involved. Hutson was coming off a massive rookie campaign, registering 66 points with 60 assists and winning the Calder Trophy as top rookie in the NHL. Both sides of the table were upset with the media’s involvement, blaming them for clickbait articles and spreading false information.

However, only three games into the season, the Canadiens got the deal done and signed Hutson for a very team-friendly contract, which is on par with what Hughes has been doing with his star players. He is now signed until 2033-34, and the Canadiens and their fans couldn’t be happier. Most were thinking he would sign for between $9 and $9.5 million, especially with the salary cap steadily increasing. Instead, he decided to leave money on the table to try to build a winning team. This leaves the Canadiens’ top-six players all signed for under $10 million AAV and with the team until at least 2030.

Hughes has done a masterful job with the signing of his young players, ensuring that the team gets the best value and a long-term commitment. The fact that players are willing to sign for less to stay with the club shows how this new management team has changed the culture in Montreal and turned it into a place players want to play.

Right now, the highest-paid player on the team is newly acquired defenceman Noah Dobson at $9.5 million AAV. Next season, Hughes will be looking at signing potential superstar Ivan Demidov, who could be this season’s Calder winner. With the salary cap projected to increase significantly again, and with Hutson signing for as low as he did, Hughes has room to put big money down on either Demidov or a potential unrestricted free agent (UFA). He could also trade for a high-value player if he needs to.

Hughes has the Canadiens in very good shape for years to come. Next season, the only UFAs are Laine and Matheson, two players that they can move on from. They have two restricted free agents in Dach and Bolduc, who will need to be signed. If Bolduc continues to play the way he is, he could come with a high price.



