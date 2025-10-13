Canadiens Sign Lane Hutson to an 8-Year Contract Extension

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that they have signed defensemen Lane Hutson to an eight-year, $70.8 million contract extension. That deal carries an average annual value (AAV) of $8.8 million.

The deal comes after NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said that both sides wanted to remove the contract talks from the public eye on Saturday night. Now, less than 48 hours later and both sides have agreed and the young blue liner is locked up, long-term.

Hutson is Now Signed Through 2033-34

Hutson, 21, set the NHL on fire last season with his amazing play. In 82 games, he had six goals and 60 assists for 66 points. That was enough to win him the 2024-25 Calder Trophy for the NHL’s best rookie. Now, Canadiens fans get to watch him tear up the NHL for the next eight more seasons after the 2025-26 season.

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson plays the puck as Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett forechecks (Eric Bolte-Imagn Images)

With Hutson being locked up through 2033-34, that means that the Canadiens core is fully signed long-term until at least 2030. The first member of their core that will need a new deal is Nick Suzuki in 2030. That is incredible work by the Canadiens’ front office to ensure their future is locked in. Now, we’ll just need to see as this team enters their Stanley Cup window, if they can bring home back to Canada.