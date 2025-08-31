Canadiens Could Add Forward After Imminent Carey Price Trade

According to a recent report, the Montreal Canadiens are on the verge of making a major move. Marco D’Amico of RG.org writes, “Albeit unofficially retired, the expectation across the league is that Carey Price’s contract should be moved in the coming days.”

Not only that, but sources indicate the Canadiens are poised to trade Price’s $10.5 million cap hit contract, and the move could open the door to a trade for a top-six center that could contribute during the 2025–26 season.

Canadiens Trading Carey Price?

Price, who has unofficially retired, is owed $7.5 million in salary, with a $5.5 million signing bonus being paid out; the biggest hurdle to moving him will be out of the way. Montreal currently sits about $6 million over the salary cap, making cap flexibility a priority. Historically, the Canadiens have used LTIR; however, because the organization isn’t a few simple moves from being cap compliant, a formal trade of Price’s contract seems to be the direction the Canadiens are leaning.

The market for Price’s deal is limited, but it does exist. Teams hovering near the salary cap floor, like the San Jose Sharks or the Chicago Blackhawks, could absorb the contract as “floor insurance.” Even the Pittsburgh Penguins, amid a potential rebuild, have been suggested as possible destinations.

Is a Price Trade Step 1 of 2 for the Canadiens?

Beyond cap relief, trading Price’s contract opens the door for the Canadiens to add a top-six forward. The team is actively exploring options to do so, particularly a center. Given the uncertainty surrounding the status of Kirby Dach, the Canadiens aren’t completely comfortable pinning much of their playoff aspirations on his health.

Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With Price’s contract off the books, Montreal could be in a position to make a secondary trade, adding immediate NHL-ready talent. TVA Sports’ Jean-Charles Lajoie writes, “Kent Hughes [Canadiens GM] would be inclined to give up picks, especially in the 1st round, in order to add a natural center to his squad. A complex but effective agreement, as the GM likes, would be taking shape. The Western Conference is one to watch.”

While the start of the season offers a deadline for the Price trade, the Canadiens’ front office isn’t rushing the second part of the two-part move. “We’re comfortable with where we’re at and the moves we’ve made,” Jeff Gorton said recently. He added, “but there’s a lot of opportunity to add as the season progresses.”

Trading Price first is about laying the groundwork for whomever the Canadiens target as a solution for their roster. That could be right away, or it could be as teams fall out of contention, even closer to the trade deadline.

Many teams in the league’s middle tier are expected to reevaluate their rosters once the season starts, creating opportunities for Montreal to acquire impact players in-season rather than overpay in the summer. Moving Price now not only clears immediate cap space but also positions the Canadiens to act swiftly when the market shifts.

In short, Carey Price’s contract is the start of what could be a series of moves for the Canadiens. How big a swing are they planning to take and what are they willing to give up in the Price deal to create the flexibility they need for later?

What Centers Make Sense for the Canadiens?

As for who the Canadiens might target, During a recent appearance on The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro, TSN’s Travis Yost brought up Boston Bruins forward Pavel Zacha. He noted, “Pavel Zacha would be a very interesting name. They’ve got him and Lindholm down the middle right now.” Casey Mittelstadt might also be available out of Boston.

Yost also discussed the potential of Chicago Blackhawks center Jason Dickinson. Dickinson is entering the final season of his deal in 2025-26 and is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA).

Mason McTavish is still a player generating a ton of interest this summer. The Ducks and the center haven’t found common ground on an extension and while Anaheim has no desire to let him go, if the relationship takes a sour turn, is this a player that could be available? It would take a haul to acquire him but it’s the kind of bet Hughes loves to make.