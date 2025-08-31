Maple Leafs Should Give Easton Cowan Room to Become His Own Player

When the Toronto Maple Leafs drafted Easton Cowan 28th overall in 2023, the reaction was mixed. A few heads tilted. Some fans shrugged. “Why him?” was uttered. “Bit of a reach.” But the doubt didn’t take hold because Cowan was a step ahead of where he was advertised to be.

Better, much better. It seems the Maple Leafs’ scouts got this one right.

Related: 3 Bizarre Blockbuster NHL Trades: Rumor or Reality?

In 2024–25, Cowan lit up the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with 96 points in 54 games. He didn’t just help the London Knights win another OHL title—he led them. Then he capped it off with a Memorial Cup MVP. He wasn’t just on the scoresheet. By season’s end, he’d swept the OHL’s top honors: Red Tilson Trophy (Most Outstanding Player), Wayne Gretzky 99 Award (Playoff MVP), and First Team All-Star. Not bad for a guy who wasn’t even a sure thing to go in the first round.

Cowan’s Not Marner—But the Thread’s There

Cowan’s not Mitch Marner. Not exactly. But there’s a connection. Both played for the Knights. Both led from the front. Both think the game at a high level and bring energy every shift. Marner racked up 302 points over his final two junior seasons (including playoffs). Cowan didn’t hit that number, but he made his presence felt in big moments.

Easton Cowan of the London Knights after winning the 2025 Memorial Cup (Photo by Vincent Ethier/CHL)

Will Cowan become a 90-point NHL forward? Maybe not. But if he becomes a reliable 60–70 point player who kills penalties and drives play, the Maple Leafs won’t complain. That kind of impact would be just fine. Particularly, if he makes the Blue & White lineup this season on an entry-level deal, it’s a huge edge in today’s cap era.

Toronto’s Familiar Pattern of Building and Burning

Here’s where things get complicated—and familiar. Toronto builds up its stars. Then some are burned out. Wendel Clark. Phil Kessel. Mitch Marner. Big names. Big numbers. Eventually, big targets.

Related: Stolarz and Woll Give Maple Leafs a Shot at Stability

If you think about it, Marner’s 2025 trade to the Vegas Golden Knights shouldn’t shock anyone. He was a top-10 scorer, played in all situations, and was still the guy fans turned on when the Maple Leafs fell short. His salary cap hit certainly played a role. But more than that, he became a symbol of what hadn’t worked—and in Toronto, that’s hard to shake.

Jack Eichel, Mitch Marner, and Shea Theodore (The Hockey Writers)

That’s the risk for Cowan. Even if he plays well, if the Maple Leafs fall short, the cycle could start all over again.

Cowan Doesn’t Shy Away From the Moment

The upside? Cowan seems built for the heat. When London won the Memorial Cup, he said he loved the big stage. That’s not just a quote. That’s a player who wants the pressure. Inside the Maple Leafs’ front office, they like what they see. It’s been noted that he already plays like a pro—and he hasn’t even had a shift in the NHL yet.

Related: Ex-Maple Leafs Frederik “Goat” Gauthier: Where is He Now?

Whether he starts the season in Toronto or not, it won’t be long. And if he eventually ends up on a line with Auston Matthews? That pace, vision, and tenacity could be a perfect fit.

Toronto Needs to Let Cowan Become Who He Is

The real question isn’t about Cowan. It’s about Toronto. Can the fans—and the media around them—give a young player room to grow?

Cowan isn’t coming in to fix everything. He’s not the next savior. He’s a young, fearless winger who wants to be a Maple Leaf—and could become something special if given time. The Maple Leafs have already tried trading away talent when things get tough. That strategy hasn’t worked. Cowan looks like a player you build with—the kind of NHL player you grow your organization around, not another name tossed into trade talks when expectations go sideways.

Easton Cowan doesn’t have to be the next Mitch Marner. He needs the space to become Easton Cowan. And if the Maple Leafs—and their fans—get this one right, maybe he sticks around long enough to change the story.

[Note: I’d like to thank Brent Bradford (PhD) for his help co-authoring this post. His profile can be found at www.linkedin.com/in/brent-bradford-phd-3a10022a9]