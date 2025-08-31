Should Toronto Stack or Spread Its Stars Across the Lineup?

Every season brings its own questions for the Toronto Maple Leafs, but this season, one dilemma stands out: Should the team stack its top line with all its biggest weapons or spread out the talent for more depth? It’s the age-old debate in hockey—go all-in with a “super line” that can dominate, or build balance across the lineup to withstand the grind of a long season and playoffs.

When a team “stacks” its best players—think Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Matthew Knies—it can create an offensive juggernaut that overwhelms opponents on any given night. The flip side is that it leaves other lines thin, making them easier to contain and vulnerable against deeper teams in the postseason. On the other hand, when the stars are spread out, the Maple Leafs roll out three dangerous lines but lose the sheer firepower of a super unit.

Auston Matthews and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This is the balancing act Toronto faces: fireworks vs. staying power.

The Case for a Stacked Top Line

Few teams in the NHL could ice a line as dangerous as Matthews, Nylander, and Knies together. Matthews is one of the league’s premier goal scorers. Nylander is coming off a career season, and Knies is a budding power forward who looks more and more ready to take the next step.

Stacking them doesn’t just create a highlight-reel machine; it forces opponents to change their game plan. Coaches would have to commit their best defenders and most trusted checking lines to try to slow them down. On nights when they click, the Maple Leafs could bury games early and dictate the pace from the first shift.

Who would be on a second line with John Tavares?

(Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

There’s also an argument for chemistry. Nylander and Matthews have shown flashes of dominance when paired, and Knies’s size and forechecking ability could free them both up to do even more damage. For fans who want to see Toronto at its most electrifying, stacking the top line is the dream scenario.

The Argument for Spreading the Wealth

Then there’s the playoffs. That’s where depth wins. Look at recent Stanley Cup champions: the Vegas Golden Knights, Tampa Bay Lightning, or (speaking of head coach Craig Berube) the St. Louis Blues. None relied on a single stacked line to carry them through. Instead, they rolled out three or even four units that could chip in offensively and hold their own defensively.

For the Maple Leafs, spreading Matthews, Nylander, and Knies across different lines gives the team a fighting chance in all matchups. Opponents can’t just focus on one unit—they’d have to survive wave after wave of attack. It also provides insurance against injuries, slumps, or fatigue, which have all been problems in Toronto’s recent playoff runs.

Spreading the talent might not generate the same nightly fireworks, but it could give the Maple Leafs the depth they need to break through when it matters most.

What the Coaching Staff Must Weigh

Berube and his staff will likely experiment with both approaches. Early in the season, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Maple Leafs try out a stacked top line to test the chemistry. However, as the games become tighter, especially heading into the playoffs, balance might ultimately prevail.

A lot of what happens with the Maple Leafs’ offense depends on newcomer Matias Maccelli,

here with his former Arizona Coyotes team. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This isn’t just about scoring goals either—it’s about defensive matchups, special teams, and the ability to survive the postseason grind. A top-heavy lineup could struggle when the intensity ramps up and referees blow the whistle. A balanced lineup, on the other hand, gives Toronto more flexibility to adjust on the fly.

The Verdict? There’s No Easy Answer Until There Is

The truth is, there might not be a perfect solution. The Maple Leafs have the luxury of possessing some world-class talent, but also the burden of high expectations. Fans want dominance, but the organization knows that championships aren’t won in November—they’re won in May and June, when depth and resilience matter most.

This season, the Maple Leafs will have to walk the line between chasing offensive fireworks and building sustainable depth. Whether Berube leans into a stacked top line or spreads the talent out, the team’s ability to adapt could define their season.

One thing’s sure: the stacked vs. depth debate will be front and center in Toronto all season long—and how it’s resolved might finally decide if this core can push through and deliver the success fans have been waiting for. The proof on this one is how the team’s offense performs in game action. It could end up being easier than expected if some unexpected secondary scoring emerges. Time will tell.

Here’s a thought. Wouldn’t it be rich if, after all the drama, Nicholas Robertson pots 25 goals?