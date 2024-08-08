Canadiens’ True Level of Interest in Laine Trade Put Rumors to Rest

The Montreal Canadiens were a team rumored to be all over the Patrik Laine trade discussions out of Columbus. Canadiens’ GM Kent Hughes has been known for taking on savvy reclamation projects and either making good use of them on his roster or flipping them for a profit. Laine potentially presented such an option as the Blue Jackets are happy to move on and Laine is looking for a fresh start.

However, a recent report by Canadiens journalist Eric Engels has put any rumors of the Canadiens’ legitimate interest to rest.

Canadiens Have “Minimal Interest” In a Laine Trade

Known for being as plugged in as it gets when it comes to Canadiens buzz, Engels appeared on The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro this week. He was asked about the likelihood of a Laine trade to Montreal and essentially squashed it, even though he admitted he wasn’t following closely when the rumors first surfaced.

Engels revealed the Canadiens’ interest would be “minimal” at best and he laughed off suggestions that the team might be a favorite to acquire the NHL sniper.

He explained:

“You know, I’ve obviously poked around on this I’m kind of laughing cuz like you know Twitter has this new for you feature… and you know stuff that’s been pushed to me over the last couple months or at least couple weeks, actually intensely, is you know a couple people say hey on the Canadians are front runners for Patrik Laine and it’s just like I’m sitting back laughing… let’s be real about the situation. Patrik Laine is on the market for a reason.”

Why the Canadiens Aren’t Interested

There are several reasons behind their reluctance to pursue Laine. First, Laine’s recent exit from the NHL’s Player Assistance Program allows teams to engage in trade talks, but the Canadiens, like other teams, are unsure about his current mental and physical state. His decline in on-ice performance raises concerns that the Canadiens aren’t likely to gamble on. His play has noticeably dropped off in recent years, and while Laine may desire a fresh start, it’s uncertain if Montreal is the right fit for him.

Patrik Laine, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Second, Engels suggested that one major factor is whether Laine would want to transition from the Player Assistance Program into the intense spotlight that comes with playing in Montreal. The Canadiens are known for their demanding fan base and media scrutiny, which might not be ideal for a player who is seeking stability, less pressure, and a metaphorical do-over.

Finally, Engels noted that Montreal is proud of its healthy team environment and locker room atmosphere, and they might be hesitant to add a player like Laine, given the baggage he brings. Factoring in where the Canadiens are at in this stage of their development and Laine’s needs, the fit could disrupt what they are trying to build.

Financially, Laine’s $8.7 million cap hit and $9.1 million actual salary are significant burdens. Although the Canadiens have the cap space to absorb his contract, Hughes is known for taking on contracts he can do something with. It would require a substantial concession from the Columbus Blue Jackets (likely 50% retained) and to date, Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell is unwilling to go there.

Ultimately, the combination of Laine’s personal challenges, his hefty contract, and Montreal’s current team dynamics makes a trade unlikely. At the very least, the Canadiens certainly aren’t front-runners as some rumors would have fans believe. Whether other suitors like the Minnesota Wild turn out to be new favorites remains to be seen. It’s certainly possible Laine isn’t going anywhere before the 2024-25 season starts.