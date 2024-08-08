NHL Rumors: Oilers, Penguins, Jets, Blue Jackets, Canadiens

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, former Edmonton Oiler Oscar Klefbom finally and officially confirmed that his hockey career is over. Meanwhile, Sidney Crosby’s birthday has come and gone and he’s not signed a new deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins. What does that mean? Is Evgeni Malkin thinking about retiring early? Finally, are the Winnipeg Jets at all interested in a Patrik Laine reunion? The Montreal Canadiens aren’t said to be terribly interested in Laine either.

Klefbom Confirms Hockey Career Done

As per a report by hockeysverige.se, former NHL defenseman and Edmonton Oilers player Oscar Klefbom is done with the NHL. They note that Klefbom, “has not played a game since the summer of 2020. Now the Swedish defenseman says that the shoulder injury meant that he played his last hockey game. – Now it’s over,” he says to Nya Wermlands Tidningen.

Oscar Klefbom, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Klefbom also confirmed that he asked the Oilers to keep things on the down-low as it pertained to his injuries and the organization agreed not to speak publicly about it. Klefbom both found it hard to talk about and he noted, “It is as it is. I wasn’t quite done with hockey as a sport. But now it’s over.” He says he still has an incredible itch to play, but it’s done.

Crosby Hasn’t Signed, Is Trouble Brewing?

We reported earlier this week that some believed that the Penguins might announce an extension with Crosby because of the superstar’s superstitious personality. Be it that it was his birthday, some thought he might sign. That didn’t happen. So, is Mark Madden’s suggestion that no deal might lead to an eventual trade a possibility? Not likely, suggests Rob Rossi of The Athletic.

Rossi writes:

Crosby’s 37th birthday was never a target date for a new deal that he and the team remain confident will be signed, multiple Penguins and league sources said. The sources were granted anonymity so they could speak freely about the process. Crosby has told close friends he intends to re-sign with the Penguins and that he, agent Pat Brisson and Penguins hockey president/general manager Kyle Dubas are largely aligned about details of a new contract; however, his priority this offseason has been on training for the upcoming season. source – ‘Sidney Crosby’s next Penguins contract, Evgeni Malkin retirement: What I’m hearing’ – Rob Rossi – The Athletic – 08/08/2024

There is no trouble between the two sides and a delay is not a hint that a trade is possible. Part of the delay in the Crosby deal is that fact his contract is a 35-plus one and there are restrictions on signing bonuses that the two sides need to work through.

Rossi also reports that Evgeni Malkin has “not thought about” early retirement. One report hinted that he would make the upcoming season his last with the Penguins, but that is not accurate. He will honor the last two years of his deal.

Jets Not Interested in a Patrik Laine Reunion

Scott Billeck of The Winnipeg Sun writes the Winnipeg Jets are not a team that will pursue a Patrik Laine trade and they are not interested in a reunion with the former winger. Both a lack of cap space and a poor fit were cited as why they aren’t seriously looking at their old sniper. Even if Columbus retained half of Laine’s cap hit, it doesn’t sound like the Jets have any interest.

The Jets might still move out Nikolaj Ehlers and Rutger McGroarty, which could put them in a situation where they would look at adding a scorer, but Laine is not their guy. Cole Perfetti will get more responsibility and ice time.

Canadiens Interest in Laine Minimal at Best

As for the Blue Jackets, they are still having trouble finding a trade partner and no teams have really come forward with a solid offer. Montreal Canadiens insider Eric Engels was a guest on The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro this week and reported it’s probably time people ‘get real’ about the fact that the Canadiens’ interest would be “minimal” at best.

He noted, “…a couple people say hey on the Canadians are front runners for Patrik Laine and it’s just like I’m sitting back laughing…” He added, “I don’t know that the Montreal Canadians are one of them they feel they have an extremely healthy room. Whether or not they want to incorporate somebody like him and what he’s coming with into it at this juncture of their development is a question.”

