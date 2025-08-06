Canadiens Milestone Watch: Habs Set to Hit it Big in 2025-26

Montreal Canadiens fans have a lot to look forward to in 2025-26, but the Habs themselves do as well. Even if you look past the projected organic growth skill-wise and in the standings, along with the accompanying, expected playoff finish, you’ve also got the personal milestones that inevitably come around each year.

Related: Canadiens Milestone Watch: Habs Set to Hit It Big in 2024-25

This coming 2025-26 season should be no different. At least a handful of Canadiens are poised to add to their individual accolades, as the team obviously continues on its collective trajectory to eventually contend for glory on a larger scale. A Stanley Cup realistically remains out of reach for now, but fans will be able to whet their appetites in anticipation of the Habs reaching the following five high-water marks:

5) Martin St. Louis: 125 Wins

Of note, head coach Martin St. Louis reached 100 wins last season. However, coming in three-plus years on the job in this specific situation, the achievement is arguably more so a testament to the fact general manager Kent Hughes selected the right man for the job to guide an incredibly young set of players during a rebuild (without realistic expectations of significant success).

That’s obviously in the midst of changing following the Canadiens’ surprising playoff finish in 2024-25. And St. Louis being just 10 wins shy of passing Guy Carbonneau (124) on the team’s all-time list to rank 10th all time is more of a sign he himself is evolving as a head coach and worth keeping around for the long haul. Currently at 115, St. Louis will presumably soon pass Bob Berry (116) and eventually Jean Perron (126), who won the 1986 Stanley Cup, to end up ninth.

That’s pretty good company to keep and it’s only getting better.

4) Nick Suzuki: 500 Straight Games Played

Knock on wood that Nick Suzuki, who has yet to miss a game in the NHL, keeps his streak, which sits at 455 straight, alive. Currently third among active players (second, excluding Ryan Suter, who is currently contractless), Suzuki has established himself as a top but also incredibly reliable talent. He consistently one-ups himself from a production standpoint year after year, to the point he finished at over a point per game (for the first time) with 89 last season. It’s simply impossible to one-up himself from the gold standard he has set from a durability standpoint, though. The best the Canadiens can hope for is for him to match his regular level of excellence in that regard.

Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki – (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Even if Suzuki, G-d forbid, fails to play every game this season, he remains on pace to hit additional milestones, in large part due to his perpetually increasing level of production. Currently at 375 career points, hitting 400 this season is almost a foregone conclusion.

Perhaps more significantly, with 74 points this season, he’ll pass Max Pacioretty’s 448 with the Canadiens to place No. 30 within the organization. Pacioretty is obviously a predecessor of Suzuki’s, having held the captaincy from 2015 up until he got traded 2018. Suzuki also came back in the deal with the Vegas Golden Knights, marking a trade on the part of ex-General Manager Marc Bergevin that keeps looking better with each passing year (like you know who).

3) Alexandre Carrier, Lane Hutson: 100 career points

Based on how well-documented Lane Hutson’s emergence last season as the Calder Memorial Trophy winner was, it’s no surprise he’s poised to hit 100 career points in relatively short order (now at 68). It kind of minimizes the accomplishment, but the fact 29-year-old Alexandre Carrier is projected to also hit 100 this coming season (now at 87) puts in perspective just how significant it should be considered, especially for defensemen.

Obviously, Carrier is no offensive thoroughbred like Hutson. However, he’s also no slouch, having scored 25 points last season, split between the Canadiens and Nashville Predators. His mobility and puck-moving ability was instrumental in helping to get the Habs into the playoffs upon his arrival in December, when, to start the month, they had been in last place in the Eastern Conference. It further goes to show just how valuable he is. That in turn speaks volumes regarding Hutson’s worth too.

2) Sam Montembeault: 100 career wins

One hundred career points is one thing. One hundred career wins is arguably much more significant, as it’s a mark that effectively establishes you as a starter, when Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault (80) had arrived in 2021 via waivers effectively as little more than a third-stringer. He’s since shattered expectations, even entering the conversation of best Canadian goalies who are active right now.

Realistically, Montembeault may never enter the conversation of the best Canadiens goalies of all time. However, 100 wins is a decent starting point. Five more than that and he would pass Hockey Hall-of-Famer Georges Vezina. Also of note, his 181 appearances in a Habs jersey put him just 51 away from the 231 he would need to rank 10th in Canadiens history.

So, one of the greatest? Maybe not. However, historically significant? Certainly. That in the process Montembeault would pass Michel “Bunny” Larocque, widely considered one of the best backups ever? Incredibly fitting as it would further legitimize him as a legitimate No. 1.

1) Brendan Gallagher: 500 career points

For whatever reason (probably his horrible contract), Brendan Gallagher has become a polarizing Canadiens player. However much his $6.5 million cap hit leaves a sour taste in fans’ mouths, there should be no diminishing the effort level he’s consistently displayed over his 834 games played, which has resulted in 464 points so far. That obviously puts him within reach of 500, which would be a notable achievement, with 501 putting him on par with Bob Gainey.

There are no guarantees Gallagher gets there in 2025-26. However, to his credit, it’s infinitely more certain he scores the 36 he needs this season than it would have been a few short years ago. He used to at least flirt with 30 goals each year before the pandemic. Since then, he’s run into significant issues replicating any kind of sustained production, failing to so much as hit 30 points until he finally bucked the trend with 31 in 2023-24. Then, in 2024-25, he scored 38, along with 21 goals.

If Gallagher continues with his career resurgence, it’s possible he scores another 20 goals again, which would bring him to 259 in his career and make him the 10th-highest scoring Canadiens player in history (past Mats Naslund, Claude Provost, Dickie Moore, Howie Morenz and Mario Tremblay).

Based on all he’s given the franchise, Gallagher shouldn’t necessarily have to prove anything else. However, that accomplishment alone would speak for itself… and over any voices of dissension regarding his contract. He really can’t control finances at this point. He can do everything in his power to contribute and solidify his place in Canadiens lore, though. He arguably already has.