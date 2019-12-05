Montreal Canadiens’ Cayden Primeau Making First Start Against Avs

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau will make his NHL debut tonight when the rookie starts against the visiting Colorado Avalanche.

Primeau, 20, was called up from the American Hockey League’s Laval Rocket earlier this week just before the Canadiens place backup goalie Keith Kinkaid on waivers.

The Canadiens have back-to-back games on tap, with Carey Price likely to get the nod tomorrow night in New York against the Rangers.

A seventh-round Habs pick (199th overall) in the 2017 NHL draft, Primeau earned the Mike Richter Award as the top goalie in the NCAA last season with Northeastern University.

Cayden Primeau, Montreal Canadiens, 2017 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Primeau, the son of former NHLer Keith Primeau, is 7-4-1 with a 2.58 goals-against average and .910 save percentage with Laval this season.

