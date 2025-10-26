Canadiens Rookie Ivan Demidov Making Early Waves

The start of the season has been a little like watching a new play unfold — some surprises, some expected moves, and a few moments that make you stop and say, “Wow.” For the Montreal Canadiens, some of those Wow moments belong to Ivan Demidov. The 19-year-old Russian winger has shown flashes of skill and calm that you don’t often see from a rookie this early in his NHL career. And while he’s already made some noise, there’s a sense that the best is still ahead.

Demidov Helps Lead the Canadiens to a Road Win Over the Canucks

Demidov continues to turn heads in the early going, putting together another strong performance in the Canadiens’ 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. He scored a goal and added two power-play assists, giving him a multi-point game for the second time this season. While his goal total remains modest — just two so far — Demidov has been remarkably consistent, posting points in nearly every game and showing the kind of steady production that separates top rookies from the pack.

Through 10 games, Demidov has nine points, a plus-3 rating, and has already shown he can contribute on the power play. With the Canadiens giving him a role on the top unit, his offensive opportunities are only going to grow. Alongside fellow New York Islanders’ rookie Matthew Schaefer, Demidov is emerging as one of the early favorites for the Calder Trophy, and Saturday’s game only reinforced that he’s a player worth watching as the season unfolds.

Demidov Made an Early Mark During the Season

Demidov picked up a goal and three points in his first four games this season. In an overtime win over the Seattle Kraken, he not only scored the tying goal to force extra time but also assisted on the Canadiens’ first goal with a smart cross-ice pass to Alex Newhook. Those are the kind of plays that show patience, hockey sense, and the ability to think ahead — all signs that he’s more than just a flash-in-the-pan talent.

Ivan Demidov, Montreal Canadiens (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)

Canadiens’ fans should expect a few rough patches, and perhaps even a few shifts where the pace overwhelms him. That said, they should also expect moments where he makes everyone around him better. He remains a work in progress, but what a start to his NHL career.

The Canadiens’ Scouting Report Had Pegged Him Early

Demidov wasn’t a random pick in the 2024 draft. He went fifth overall, and Canadiens scouts like Nick Bobrov had been keeping tabs on him for years. Martin Lapointe, the team’s director of player personnel, called him the “steal of the draft,” noting the blend of skill and hockey IQ that made him a prize at that spot. He can read plays, make smart passes, and create scoring chances, which is exactly what Montreal needs from its young forwards right now (from ‘Canadiens’ Ivan Demidov is a superstar in the making,’ Stu Cowan, Montreal Gazette, 23/10/2025).

Ivan Demidov, SKA Saint Petersburg

(Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Against the Edmonton Oilers, he set up Mike Matheson for a clutch game-winning goal in a move that was almost cinematic. Demidov skated backwards with the puck, holding it patiently while Matheson found open space. He then delivered a perfect pass that showed his hockey intelligence. One has the feeling that the youngster is only starting.

What to Expect from Demidov This Season?

Fans shouldn’t expect Demidov to be perfect — far from it. There will be growth as he adjusts to the grind of an NHL season. But there will also be brilliance, the kind of playmaking that can turn a tight game into a win. He’s part of the Canadiens’ power-play rotation, probably starting on the second unit, which gives him exposure to high-leverage situations without overwhelming him.

Patience is probable. Demidov doesn’t need to carry the team right away. If the Canadiens let him develop naturally, he can build confidence with every shift and see him grow into a consistent, reliable producer. The flashes are there. He’s calm under pressure, clever with the puck, and capable of setting up teammates. These suggest a player who could become a real cornerstone for Montreal in the coming years.

The Bottom Line for the Canadiens in 2025-26

If you’re a Canadiens fan, this could be a great season. The entire team is capable of brilliance. Demidov isn’t just another rookie; he’s a young player with the tools to make an impact.

His ceiling is high, the expectations are real, but the start has been exciting. For a team looking to mix youth and skill, Ivan Demidov is shaping up to be one of many reasons for optimism during the 2025-26 season.