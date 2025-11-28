Canadiens Should Keep Bolduc on the First Line Long Term

The Montreal Canadiens’ roster has been ravaged by injuries this season, forcing Martin St. Louis to get creative with his lines. One of the most surprising results of this shuffle has been Zachary Bolduc’s promotion to the top line with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. It wasn’t the original plan. With Alex Newhook, Kirby Dach, and Patrik Laine all out, St. Louis split Juraj Slafkovsky from Suzuki and Caufield and instead placed him with Oliver Kapanen and Ivan Demidov.

The goal was to spread the offence a bit more evenly across the lineup. But in doing so, the Canadiens may have stumbled upon a combination that deserves to outlast the injury crisis. Bolduc’s emergence beside Suzuki and Caufield isn’t just a short-term fix; it’s a surprisingly effective match that the Habs should seriously consider keeping even once the roster returns to full strength.

A Line Change That Sparked Balance

The Canadiens’ early-season structure revolved around a top line featuring Suzuki, Caufield, and Slafkovsky. But the flood of injuries forced St. Louis to test different looks. Instead of going with a like-for-like substitution for Slafkovsky, he opted for Bolduc, the young forward who had been silent following his strong first couple of games of the season. This change ended up doing two things: it created true balance among the lines, and it opened the door for a player who has been quietly earning more responsibility.

Slafkovsky, now on a line with Kapanen and Demidov, benefits from the chance to play a more important role on his own line rather than relying on Suzuki’s structure. Meanwhile, Suzuki and Caufield gain a winger who plays a more straightforward, north-south offensive game. Bolduc brings speed, energy, and a shooter’s mentality, traits that complement Suzuki’s vision and Caufield’s finishing ability.

Bolduc’s Breakout

Bolduc’s recent outing against the Utah Mammoth showcased exactly why he deserves to stay. The young winger had a goal and two assists, contributing directly to three of the line’s seven total points in that game. Suzuki looked more dynamic, Caufield got more space, and the trio controlled play with fluidity that suggested familiarity, even though they’ve barely played together compared to more established combinations.

His impact wasn’t limited to individual production. With Slafkovsky in a different role, Demidov stepped up and scored the game-winning goal. The ripple effect created by moving Bolduc up was real and immediate; the Habs weren’t just a team with one stacked line and three support lines, they suddenly felt deeper. That’s the element Montreal has been missing for years. A balanced attack is what consistently competitive teams rely on, and Bolduc’s integration into the top six played a major part in making that possible.

Even more impressive is his performance on the road. Bolduc now has nine points in just ten away games this season, demonstrating he isn’t just riding shotgun next to elite teammates; he can deliver under pressure, in tough matchups, and in buildings where the Canadiens don’t get last change.

Why This Line Should Stay Together Long Term

When the roster finally gets healthy, tough decisions will have to be made. But Bolduc shouldn’t be the one bumped down. He has shown he can keep up with Suzuki and Caufield, and he doesn’t alter the line’s identity; he enhances it. His forechecking, pace, ability to finish plays, and willingness to attack the middle of the ice all align with what Montreal needs in a top-line winger.

But keeping him there does more than reward his play. It maintains the balance that emerged from these injury-driven line changes. Slafkovsky has taken meaningful steps since being asked to help drive a secondary scoring line, and Demidov’s rise threatens to make him too good to play on a third unit. By leaving Bolduc where he is, the Canadiens preserve a structure that allows the entire top nine to function more effectively.

Montreal isn’t close to full health yet, and plenty can happen over the next few weeks. But what Bolduc is doing is worth noting, and worth keeping. The chemistry, production, balance across the lineup, and his own individual growth all point to the same conclusion: when the Canadiens get their reinforcements back, Bolduc should remain exactly where he is.

Sometimes, the best solutions come from unexpected situations. In this case, the Canadiens may have found a long-term top-line answer simply because injuries forced them to look at their roster differently. With Bolduc thriving, Suzuki smiling, and Caufield producing, there’s no reason to break up a good thing.