4 Under-the-Radar Montreal Canadiens Prospects

The Montreal Canadiens have built one of the most promising and deep prospect pools in the NHL. Ivan Demidov, Michael Hage, Jacob Fowler, Logan Mailloux, Joshua Roy, Owen Beck have all caught the public’s attention, but what about the rest of them? Here’s a look at a couple of prospects who have flown under the radar in Montreal.

The Finnish Kids

Oliver Kapanen played 12 games in Montreal to start this season. After a strong training camp, the Canadiens kept the two-way forward before sending him back to his Swedish Hockey League (SHL) team, Timra IK. The second-round pick in 2024 has 10 goals and 10 assists in 24 games this season, with a .917 points per game average that ranks 11th in the SHL.

His time in Sweden has been vital for his growth, providing him with valuable experience against professional-level competition. Over the past few years, he’s made noticeable progress, particularly in his consistency and maturity and has solidified himself as a well-rounded prospect with top-nine NHL potential. His ability to play both center and on the wing will Montreal more options when he joins the lineup in the future. As he continues to improve at both ends of the ice, the 21-year-old will probably be in North America full-time next season.

The Habs selected the son of ex-captain Saku Koiku, Aatos Koivu, in the third round of the 2024 NHL Draft. In 26 games with TPS in the Liiga, the 18-year-old center has six points. While he hasn’t posted massive offensive numbers, his contributions at both ends of the ice are hard to overlook, as well as his ability to adapt to the pro level as a teenager.

Unfortunately, Koivu was not named to Team Finland for the World Junior Championships in Ottawa last December. Mononucleosis held him out for a while, and he struggled to find his game on his return. Koivu is likely still a few years away from being NHL-ready, but it will be worth watching how his game develops over the next couple of seasons. He needs to continue working on his skating and physicality to stand out at the higher levels. But his commitment to improving and steady play makes him a valuable long-term project for the Canadiens.

Canadiens Goalie Prospects

Ever since Carey Price stopped playing, the Canadiens have been looking for his replacement between the pipes. Jacob Fowler looks like the future number one, and Jakub Dobes has looked very good in his first few NHL games. However, few people have mentioned Yevgeni Volokhin, who is putting on a solid season in the Kontinental Hockey League.

At 19 years old, the Sochi HC netminder has played 17 games with a 3.03 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910. The Canadiens’ fifth-round pick in 2023 has been one of the very few bright spots on a weak Sochi team this season. Volokhin is a big, athletic goalie with solid technical skills. As 6-foot-3, he also has the size that NHL teams love in modern goaltenders.

His frame gives him an advantage in covering the net, and he uses his long limbs effectively to take away shooting lanes. His lateral movement is smooth for a player of his size, and his positioning is strong, which helps him cover a lot of the net without having to make wild, sprawling saves.

Canadiens Late-Round Steal?

Habs fans fell in love with the team’s fifth-round pick in 2024, Tyler Thorpe, during training camp. The right-winger had a solid camp before being sent back to the Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League. In 49 games this season, the Richmond native has 21 goals and 40 points.

Thorpe is a power forward with all the tools to make him an effective bottom-six forward. At 6-foot-4 and roughly 215 pounds, Thorpe has the size that NHL teams covet in their physical, grinding forwards. However, he’s not just big, he has some offensive upside as well. His game is a blend of physicality, skill, and aggression, which makes him a potential candidate for a depth role in the future.

While Montreal has a lot of talented prospects, some are flying under the radar. Kapanen’s versatility, Koivu’s two-way play, Volokhin’s goalie potential, and Thorpe’s physicality and leadership make them all potential depth options. While not the most hyped, they could play important roles for the Canadiens in the future.