Canucks Preseason Notebook: Sprong, Hoglander, Silovs, Raty & More

The Vancouver Canucks began their preseason schedule this week with back-to-back wins on back-to-back nights, first beating the Seattle Kraken 3-1 at Rogers Arena and then dispatching the Calgary Flames 3-2 in overtime after some late-game heroics by newcomer Daniel Sprong. They are 2-0 to start the preseason and will now travel to Seattle and Calgary to complete their home-and-home set tonight and Saturday.

Vancouver Canucks Notebook (The Hockey Writers)

While the wins are great, the preseason is all about storylines and seeing how the young guys, newcomers and veterans look after a long offseason. Here are some of my thoughts and musings from training camp and the preseason so far as I empty the notebook for the first time this season.

Who Should Sprong Play With on Opening Night?

With Danton Heinen and Jonathan Lekkerimaki taking the open winger spots in the top-six during training camp, Sprong hasn’t been a major player in the headlines. That changed on Wednesday when he was one of the Canucks’ most dangerous forwards and tied the game with an end-to-end rush reminiscent of Nathan MacKinnon. While he isn’t and will never be that caliber of player, he showcased what he could bring to the lineup on a regular basis.

Related: Daniel Sprong: The Canucks’ Next Scoring Threat?

Sprong’s scouting report throughout his career has been centered around his skating, shot, and hockey IQ. Over the last two seasons, his MO has been surprising production with very little ice time as he’s averaged less than 12 minutes a night and scored 39 goals. If he plays like he did in Abbotsford in the regular season, that ice time will skyrocket and possibly his stats along with it. The only issue that has plagued him, and is likely why he’s on his third team in three seasons, is his play away from the puck. Fortunately, he knows this is an issue and on a team with veteran coaches and former players Rick Tocchet, Adam Foote, Sergei Gonchar, and Daniel and Henrik Sedin, he should have all the resources he needs to improve that part of his game.

As for who Sprong will play with on opening night, that’s still very much up in the air. He played on a line with Arshdeep Bains and Aatu Raty against the Flames, a duo that is likely destined for the American Hockey League (AHL). With his finishing ability, he seems like a natural fit with Elias Pettersson and Jake DeBrusk. But that will depend on whether he can show enough development in his defensive game to warrant more ice time and a coveted top-six role.

Hoglander Has Returned Hungry

Nils Hoglander had arguably his best season in the NHL in 2023-24. He scored a career-high 24 goals (all at even strength) and spent most of his time in the top-six. He also drastically improved his two-way game and became a trusted forward for head coach Rick Tocchet. He was invisible in the playoffs though, which was surprising since his playstyle should be tailor-made for the intensity of that time of year. Luckily, he didn’t rest on his laurels and success of the regular season and went to work in the offseason improving his strength and conditioning.

Nils Hoglander of the Vancouver Canucks is congratulated at the players bench after scoring a goal (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

During fitness testing at the beginning of training camp, Tocchet praised Hoglander after he finished first in the skating test. He was also one of the Canucks’ best players in the blue-white scrimmage and the first preseason game against the Kraken skating on a line with Raty and Conor Garland. He wants to be better this season and is poised to meet the higher expectations Tocchet has set for him.

“This year, I think it’s another level of higher expectations. We expect him not to make some of the mistakes he made last year. Now listen, he’s going to make mistakes but he came in great shape and him, Garland and Raty have been pushing the pace. They’re probably one of best lines out here in the sense of sustainability, so I have to give him a lot of credit.”

With Dakota Joshua sidelined right now, Hoglander’s tenacity, motor and overall work ethic could be a fit on the third line with Garland and Pius Suter (or maybe even Raty) to start the season. Regardless, wherever he plays, he might have an even better season than last season, possibly pushing 30 goals.

Raty Pushing Hard to Make the Team

Speaking of Raty, he has also come into camp hungry. Out of all the top prospects not named Jonathan Lekkerimaki, he has stood out as someone that could push his way into the lineup on opening night. Through the Young Stars, scrimmages, and the preseason so far, he has looked like an NHL player capable of making a difference in the bottom six. Centering Garland and Hoglander against the Kraken and Bains and Sprong against the Flames, he has shown tremendous growth in his skating, strength and faceoff ability. Tocchet has been one of his biggest cheerleaders throughout training camp, praising his work after the Canucks 3-1 win over the Kraken.

“I think he plays a heavy game, he’s not afraid to get in there, I think he likes the heavy game. He just keeps working on his skating and he just keeps playing faster… I don’t think there’s been a day that he hasn’t worked his ass off, like he always got his motor running. He’s trying to make the team, and that’s what I’m looking for. He’s just trying to elevate himself. He’s going to make rookie mistakes but we can live with that if he keeps working.”

While Raty has only faced lesser talent, the fact that he looks better than last season should excite fans for what he could do in Abbotsford and possibly Vancouver this season. He might even start the season on the third line instead of Suter or Blueger.

Silovs Wants the Crease to Start 2024-25

With Thatcher Demko still rehabbing the unique popliteus muscle injury he suffered last season, Arturs Silovs and Kevin Lankinen will be the tandem on Oct. 9 when the Canucks take on the Flames. While Lankinen has yet to suit up for his new team (which will likely come tonight or tomorrow), Silovs has taken an early lead in the race for who will start in that game. He was strong in the blue-white scrimmage against his teammates and followed that performance up with an equally impressive outing against the Kraken.

Silovs played the full 60 minutes on Tuesday (Sept. 24), making a few show-stopping saves when his defence was making bad decisions in front of him. He made two cross-crease denials in the third that had Kraken forwards looking to the heavens, one on Jaden Schwartz and another on Andre Burakovsky. He looked every bit the goaltender that started all but two games of the Canucks’ 2024 Playoff run that saw him play 10 games and push the club to one win of the Western Conference Final. As of right now, it doesn’t appear he is going to give up the crease to the veteran Lankinen that easily.

More Notes

Pettersson and Jake DeBrusk are showing some early chemistry together, combining for the overtime winner against the Flames. DeBrusk had two goals in the game and will bring a different dynamic to the ice than what we’ve seen in the past. Pettersson should have a lot more room out there this season with DeBrusk drawing defenders away from him with his speed and propensity to drive the net.

Lekkerimaki has had an impressive training camp and preseason so far, but I feel he will be better served playing in the AHL at this point. He has an assist in two preseason games, but he hasn’t really stood out as a dominant player against predominantly AHL competition. It’s going to be interesting to see how he performs against more NHL-caliber lineups moving forward, but as of right now, I think he’s starting the season in Abbotsford.

Raty, Lekkerimaki and Bains have taken the spotlight when it comes to Abbotsford Canucks that could make the roster, but Max Sasson has also impressed. After a strong first full season in the AHL where he put up 18 goals and 42 points, he has emerged as a possible top-three call-up if the Canucks need a center.

Kraken, Flames & Oilers On Deck As Preseason Continues

The Canucks take on the Kraken tonight, followed by the Flames on Saturday. The first will be streamed on Canucks.com, while the second will be featured on Sportsnet. After that, they will play the Oilers on Monday before taking a three-day break ahead of their final tuneup against the Oilers on Oct. 4. That game will likely see most of the opening night roster with line combinations that will play against the Flames on Oct. 9 at Rogers Arena.