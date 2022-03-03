Canucks Coach Bruce Boudreau Loves Pettersson’s Versatility [Video]

It’s no secret that Elias Pettersson got off to a slow start this season after the Vancouver Canucks signed him to a massive $22.05 million contract. He has just recently put his game together with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in his past ten games and has seemingly rediscovered his lethal one-timer and wrist shot.

Though, that’s not what head coach Bruce Boudreau loves about the dynamic Swede the most. What he appreciates is his versatility and ability to make his linemates better.

As Boudreau points out in the above clip, Pettersson’s versatility allows him to play him on any line and in any situation. Since the coaching change from Travis Green to Boudreau, he has seen time at both wing and center and on both special teams. He even scored a power play and shorthanded goal in the same game against the Calgary Flames on Feb. 24 when he one-timed a pass from Quinn Hughes for the former and stole the puck and sniped it past Dan Vladar for the latter.

When Pettersson was drafted back in 2017, he was touted as a player that could develop into a two-way force in all zones on the ice. He is now realizing that potential in his fourth season in the NHL and Boudreau is taking full advantage of it. As he says in the clip, the Canucks don’t have many players that are able to elevate their line and make their linemates better.

I would love to see [what he could do] if he had [Auston] Matthews and [Leon] Draisaitl on his line…but he doesn’t…It’s a great attribute when you can put somebody on any line, and he makes that line better. Bruce Boudreau

That’s the mark of an elite player and a valuable one to have on your team. Pettersson’s dynamic offensive talent, lethal shot and emerging ability to be a chameleon will be vital for the Canucks as they begin their ascent back to the summit of the NHL. At only 23 years old, the sky appears to be the limit and Boudreau is seeing firsthand how important he will be to the team’s pursuit of that goal.