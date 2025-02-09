Canucks Defeat Maple Leafs 2-1 in Close Game

On Saturday afternoon in Vancouver, the Canucks welcomed the Toronto Maple Leafs to Rogers Arena for both teams’ final game before the 4 Nations Face-Off break. Toronto was heading into this game on a three-game winning streak, and Vancouver came into this game fresh off a 2-1 overtime win against the San Jose Sharks. With several days off after this game, both teams wanted to head into the break on a high note.

Game Recap

Once the puck dropped, Toronto had the better offensive chances as they quickly outshot Vancouver 4-0. However, once the Canucks went down on the shot clock, they started to figure out their offence and got some chances on Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll. While having a good shift in the offensive zone, Elias Pettersson set up Fillip Hronek with an incredible pass from the left boards and Hronek scored to give the Canucks the first goal of the game and an early 1-0 lead.

Shortly after Vancouver scored, the game went on a TV timeout, and during the break, Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko was replaced by Kevin Lankinen due to an apparent injury. Lankinen was tested early in his arrival but was up to the task and kept the Maple Leafs off the scoreboard in the first period. The same went for Woll after allowing the game’s first goal as the opening frame ended with a 1-0 Canucks lead.

Filip Chytil, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

Near the beginning of the second period, confirmation was given on the status of Demko, and he was ruled out for the remainder of the game. The game’s second frame was not the most entertaining. Both teams had some chances, but neither team was able to get sustained offensive zone time, which led to Grade-A scoring chances. Near the final minutes of the second period, Toronto was given a power play that looked dangerous, but the Canucks were able to kill off the majority of the advantage. With 22 seconds left in the power play, the Maple Leafs got their top line back on the ice and created some more chances, and just seconds after the Canucks penalty expired, British Columbia’s own Morgan Rielly scored with just under six seconds left in the period to tie the game for Toronto as the teams went into the intermission with a 1-1 score.

In the third period, both teams played an incredibly tight game and would not give up an inch to the opposing team. Near the halfway mark of the period, Kiefer Sherwood and Oliver Ekman-Larsson engaged in a battle in Toronto’s end. Just as the two separated, Ekman-Larsson high-sticked Sherwood sending Vancouver to the power play. On the advantage, newly acquired Canuck Filip Chytil found Brock Boeser in the slot who scored to give the Canucks a 2-1 lead. After scoring the go-ahead goal, Vancouver had some pep in their step and looked to get an insurance marker but could not find the back of the net to go up by two.

With nearly three minutes left to go in regulation, Marcus Pettersson took a penalty on Mitch Marner to send the Maple Leafs to the power play. On that power play, the Maple Leafs tried to get the equalizer and nearly did with an incredible chance by Auston Matthews, but Lankinen made a spectacular save to keep the Canucks lead. The Maple Leafs tried to get the tying goal but were unable to beat Lankinen for a second time and the Canucks took this game by a score of 2-1.

Now, both teams go on their 4 Nations Face-Off break, but the Canucks will be the team heading into their time off with their heads held high.