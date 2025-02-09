10-Round Shootout Seals Blues 6-5 Victory Over Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues met in another (sorta) lavish affair. The last time these two met was the Winter Classic at Wrigley Field, which ended in a disastrous 6-2 loss on New Year’s Eve.

It’s significant because the Blackhawks and Blues were again donning their Winter Classic jerseys. However, the Blackhawks were looking for a different outcome, and ironically, both teams came into the game having only won three of their last 10 games. Yet, the Blues won 6-5 in the shootout.

Blackhawks Continue Hot Start

The Blackhawks had a great start in their game against the Nashville Predators (Feb. 7), and that continued against the Blues.

It was high-paced to start, with chances at both ends, but the Blackhawks opened the scoring with a goal from Craig Smith after a giveaway from the Blues’ Jake Neighbours. Ryan Donato scored 38 seconds later (his 4th goal in 3 games) after defenseman Colton Parayko turned the puck over.

Ryan Donato, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It seemed somewhat even for both teams as the shots were 10-8, St. Louis, but Chicago’s great start helped to dominate the period by the score’s standard, and they ended the period up 2-0.

Blues 10-Second Goal Splurge Turned Tides

Even though the Blackhawks had a great start, the second period did not translate. It was turnovers galore, and the Blackhawks couldn’t get out of their own zone on many occasions, allowing St. Louis to get right back in the game.

The Blues had an answer less than two minutes into the period after the Hawks could not get the puck out, and Philip Broberg made them pay to make it 2-1. 10 seconds later, Blackhawks’ defenseman Ethan Del Mastro turned the puck over, and Blues’ Nathan Walker scored up the middle to tie the game 2-2.

Penalties were also an issue, as the Hawks took two penalties. The penalty kill was perfect, but the Blues did get unlucky as they hit some posts. It felt like their lead could have been more significant.

All the defense turnovers were evident for Chicago, as Seth Jones turned the puck over behind the net before the second period, and Mathieu Joseph made it 3-2.

It was a great response for the Blues.

Chaotic Third Period and Overtime Seals Blues Win

The third period was chaotic for both teams. The Blues hit the post early on, and Blackhawks’ defenseman Alec Martinez scored to make it 3-3 five minutes in. The fun part about this game is whenever someone scored, the opposing team always had the answer.

Blues defenseman Cam Fowler made it 4-3 after a shot from the point went off of Seth Jones and trickled past goaltender Arvid Soderblom a minute later.

Joseph then mishandled the puck right after, which the Blackhawks took advantage of. Teuvo Teravainen scored and made it 4-4, with a shot that went off of defenseman Ryan Suter’s stick.

Ilya Mikheyev had a great rush to the net that made it 5-4, Blackhawks, but it didn’t stop there. St. Louis took an unsportsmanlike penalty with seven minutes left, and the Hawks didn’t convert. Shortly after, Robert Thomas made it 5-5, and that is how the period ended.

St. Louis and the Blackhawks had an eventful overtime where there was chances by Jordan Kyrou and Seth Jones, but it still wasn’t enough, as they headed to a shootout.

There were 10 rounds of the shootout, where St. Louis ultimately won with the winning goal from Radek Faksa. Both goaltenders in Jordan Binnington and Soderblom played well in the shootout, but the Blues won 6-5.

St. Louis outshot the Blackhawks 40-20 in the game, and Soderblom’s efforts kept it close, which made it a disappointing loss for Chicago. But it was an entertaining back-and-forth effort for both sides heading into the 4 Nations Face-Off break.