Blue Jackets Enter 4-Nations Break With Tough Loss to Rangers

The Columbus Blue Jackets needed a win on Saturday night to enter the 4-Nations break in a wildcard playoff spot. A poor third period ultimately was too much to overcome.

Will Cuylle scored twice in the third period to lift the Rangers to a big 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd at Nationwide Arena. Mika Zibanejad added a goal and an assist while Vincent Trocheck tallied two assists.

The story of this game came down to a good play at the end that decided a tight hockey game.

Game Recap

The Rangers looked to get the bad taste out of their mouth from their performance Friday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins. It took them less than two minutes to get on the scoreboard.

Coming off of being healthy scratched, Arthur Kaliyev converted on a wraparound to make it 1-0. That sparked the Rangers to a much better start that saw them dominate possession.

This caused Dean Evason to have a chat with his team at the bench during the first TV timeout. The Blue Jackets responded by taking the lead.

First it was Kent Johnson who beat Jonathan Quick to make it 1-1. Zach Werenski’s pass made the play happen. It also extended Werenski’s home-point streak to 21 in a row moving him into a tie for fourth all-time for points in consecutive home games by a defenseman. Only Bobby Orr, Paul Coffey and Phil Housley are above him.

Then Justin Danforth made it 2-1 just 58 seconds later. Jack Johnson’s shot was deflected by Danforth who had all the room in the slot to setup and make the goal happen. It seemed momentum would stay with the Blue Jackets.

But seven minutes into the second on a 4-on-4 situation, Zibanejad scored off a feed from Adam Fox. The two teams then went back and forth until a pretty tic-tac-toe goal from Cole Sillinger to Damon Severson to James van Riemsdyk made the score 3-2 Blue Jackets after 40 minutes. Win one period, win the game. The Rangers had other ideas.

On a delayed penalty, Cuylle scored his first of the night on a shot from the point in which Elvis Merzlikins didn’t see. This started the Rangers on their way to dominating the third period. They outshot the Blue Jackets 17-4. But it was still 3-3 with two minutes to go.

Will Cuylle scored twice on Saturday night to lift the Rangers to victory. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Then the play that decided the game happened. Denton Mateychuk tried to play the puck to the boards. It was deflected by Trocheck and landed in Cuylle’s possession. He immediately unleashed the game winner with just 1:39 on the clock to give the Rangers the win.

Postgame, the Blue Jackets expressed optimism that they’re in the playoff race and have guys coming back after the two weeks off. Although it was a frustrating result for them, they’re still right where they want to be.

Quick in the win made 22 saves. Merzlikins stopped 36 in the loss.

Both the Blue Jackets and Rangers enter the 4-Nations break. The Blue Jackets will return Feb 22 hosting the Chicago Blackhawks. The Rangers return that same day in Buffalo against the Sabres to start the countdown to the NHL Trade Deadline.