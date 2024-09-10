Quinn Hughes Aims for 20 Goals & Playoff Success in 2024-25

As captain of the Vancouver Canucks, Quinn Hughes has set his sights high for the 2024-25 season. Known for his elite puck-moving skills and incredible skating ability, Hughes has become one of the NHL’s top offensive defensemen. Last season, he won the Norris Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman. However, he wants to take his game to the next level this season by focusing on goal-scoring. Hughes is on hitting the 20-goal mark, an ambitious but achievable target for a defenseman of his calibre.

In the following video, Hughes weighs in on his goals for the coming season and his thoughts about the team that will hit the ice.

Hughes Shares His Personal Scoring Goals

When asked about his scoring goals, Hughes said he would “definitely continue working on my goal-scoring. I think I can get to that 20-goal mark, hopefully. I’ve worked a little bit on that this offseason, and I think we should be able to see more of that. I’m confident it’ll come together.”

Beyond his personal goals, Hughes is excited about the Canucks’ direction as a whole. The team has made several key offseason moves and have obtained depth and talent to bolster their lineup. Hughes is optimistic about the new pieces and how they can contribute to the Canucks’ success, especially in the playoffs, where experience and depth are crucial.

Hughes is particularly interested in the team adding veteran players who can perform under pressure, like the newly-acquired forward Jake DeBrusk, formerly of the Boston Bruins. He believes these players can make a significant difference and help the team gel as they aim to improve on last season’s performance.

Jake DeBrusk, formerly of the Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

About DeBrusk, Hughes noted: “I think we added a lot of depth, and I’m happy with the pieces we’ve brought in. DeBrusk has been a good player in Boston for a long time, and we’re lucky to have him. He knows how to play in the playoffs, and that’s something we can definitely benefit from. All the guys we’ve added bring something important. I think we’re a better team than we were last year.”

Hughes’ Leadership as Captain

As the team’s captain, Hughes also recognizes the importance of fostering chemistry within the group. His leadership extends beyond his on-ice performance as he builds trust and camaraderie among his teammates. Hughes understands that success this season will depend on how well the Canucks can come together as a unit, especially with new players adjusting to the system.

When discussing team chemistry and leadership, Hughes noted, “We just have to keep moving forward and continue to gel as a team. I’m proud of the group we have here, and I think we have the potential to do something special. I will keep working on leading by example, both in my game and how I help the guys around me.”

For Hughes, the ultimate goal remains playoff success. He knows that for the Canucks to make a deep postseason run, everyone will need to elevate their game, himself included. With a focus on improving his finishing ability and driving offense from the blue line, Hughes is determined to not only help the Canucks reach the playoffs but also make an impact once they get there.

Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

Hughes also spoke about the team’s playoff aspirations: “I want to capitalize more in the playoffs… I think I’ve learned a lot from our past playoff experiences, and I know I can bring more when it matters most. That’s another thing I’m working on—making sure I’m ready for when the games really count.”

The Bottom Line for Hughes and the Canucks

From his remarks, it’s easy to see that Hughes is set for a pivotal season with the Canucks. His goals include reaching the 20-goal mark and a strong desire to lead his team to greater heights. As he continues to develop his leadership skills and improve his offensive production, Canucks fans can look forward to seeing him take another step forward, both as an individual player and as the captain of a team with playoff aspirations.