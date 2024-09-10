Maple Leafs Need to Stick With Timmins Amid Pacioretty Rumours

Recently, there’s been speculation that the Toronto Maple Leafs are eyeing veteran forward Max Pacioretty as their next addition. Pacioretty, a former captain of the Montreal Canadiens, is still considered a talented scorer despite his recent struggles with injuries. The Maple Leafs, however, are constrained by the salary cap, which has led some, like NHL insider David Pagnotta, to suggest that Toronto could make room by trading or waiving defenseman Conor Timmins.

Pagnotta argued that moving Timmins’ $1.1 million cap hit could free up the necessary space to bring in Pacioretty, giving the Maple Leafs an experienced winger to bolster their forward lineup. But is trading Timmins a good idea? Not at all. It’s quite an awful idea for several reasons.

Why Signing Pacioretty Could Be a Bad Move

While Pacioretty has been a top-tier scorer in the past, his recent injury woes are hard to ignore. Over the last two seasons, he has played just 47 games, tallying 19 points with the Washington Capitals in 2023-24. At 35, he’s not the player he used to be, and the risk of another injury is high. Betting on him to stay healthy while giving up a promising young defenseman like Timmins seems like a gamble the Maple Leafs don’t need to take, especially considering their limited cap space.

Max Pacioretty, Vegas Golden Knights (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Injuries on the blue line have plagued the Maple Leafs, and trading a defenseman like Timmins could further expose them to defensive depth issues. Last season, bringing in defenseman John Klingberg proved to be an immediate error. His season-ending injury left the team shorthanded. That could happen again in a heartbeat.

Although the team has more defensive depth this season, there’s been talk of bringing back an older defenseman like Mark Giordano or a journeyman for insurance. In that scenario, would dumping Timmins be any kind of logical solution? He is younger and still developing. Moving him out, when he’s shown promise, would be a short-sighted move, especially for an injury-prone forward like Pacioretty – not to mention, there are young forwards in the American Hockey League (AHL) chomping at the bit to have a chance with the Maple Leafs.

Timmins, at just 25, has shown flashes of brilliance, and he can make offensive contributions from the back end. He’s still finding his footing in the NHL, but his potential as a point-producing defenseman is undeniable. Trading him now could mean giving up on a player who could become a mainstay on Toronto’s blue line for years, all for a short-term fix that might not even work out due to Pacioretty’s injury history.

Why Timmins Deserves a Shot

Despite limited playing time due to injuries, Timmins has shown excellent potential. His expected goals share (xGF%) and high-danger chance percentage (HDCF%) with the Maple Leafs have been consistently impressive. Last season, his xGF% was 56.60%, and he posted a stellar HDCF% of 59.31%. When Timmins is on the ice, the team generates more quality scoring chances while limiting opponents’ opportunities. This kind of production isn’t just a flash in the pan — his performance metrics over his history have also shown similar results.

Conor Timmins, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Timmins’ offensive skills from the blue line should not be overlooked. In 41 games with Toronto, he’s tallied 20 points, averaging just over 15 minutes per game. His ability to contribute offensively makes him a valuable asset, particularly for a team that has relied heavily on its puck-moving defensemen. With the proper development and playing time, Timmins could slot in as a consistent point-producer from the blue line.

Injuries have been a hurdle, but his junior and AHL stats hint at his potential to be a solid NHL defenseman. He scored at nearly a point-per-game pace in junior, and his AHL numbers also reflect a player who can contribute offensively and potentially improve his offensive and defensive game. Given the right opportunity and some stability, he could develop into a key contributor on the Maple Leafs’ blue line for years to come.

The Bottom Line for Timmins and the Maple Leafs

Trading Timmins to free up cap space for Pacioretty would hurt the Maple Leafs more than help them. While Pacioretty’s offensive potential is tempting, his injury history and age make him a risky acquisition. Meanwhile, Timmins still has untapped potential, solid underlying metrics, and the ability to develop into a solid two-way defenseman for Toronto.

Rather than part ways with a promising young blueliner, the organization would be wise to allow Timmins to prove himself this season. There’s too much to lose to play this any other way.