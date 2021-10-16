Canucks Myers is a Vancouver Hero and Doesn’t Know It [Video]

When the Vancouver Canucks’ Tyler Myers destroyed the Edmonton Oilers’ Duncan Keith with a clean hit, the Canucks fanbase rejoiced and celebrated. While it was a fair yet nasty hit on a player from a rival Pacific division team, the response seemed a bit over the top unless you know the whole story.

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers is now a hero to the fanbase (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Yes, it seems Canucks fans have a long memory, and now they have a hero. However, Myers refuses to wear a cape. He said he didn’t know who it was before the hit and hasn’t been paying attention to the praise he’s received online.

Now to catch you up and just how long Canucks fans have been waiting for this revenge. In the 2011-12 season, one year after the falling win short of the Stanley Cup, the Canucks were poised to go on another run. But the repeat President’s Trophy winners, getting knocked out of the first round.

Keith is Public Enemy Number 1

Many blame the Chicago Blackhawks, Keith, who concussed Daniel Sedin with an elbow late in the season. It took the NHL’s leading scorer out for the rest of the regular season and three playoff games, and Keith got a five-game suspension but didn’t miss any playoff games.

The hostility to Keith continued to grow the year after the elbowing incident. A Vancouver-based female reporter asked a question; Keith responded, “We should get you as a ref, maybe, hey? First female referee… can’t play probably either, right? But you’re thinking the game like you know it? OK, see ya.”

Sedin’s Epic Battles with Keith

During the Sedin’s jersey retirement in February 2020, the Canucks hosted the Chicago Blackhawks and Keith. The Sedin’s talked about the battles with the team and mentioned Keith by name. That drew thunderous boos from the crowd, drowning out the twins.

Keith may have changed jerseys, but the Vancouver fans still see him as the player how ended their chance for a Stanley Cup. You can beat the booing will continue and likely be taken to a new level when the Canucks and Oilers meet next on October 30 in Vancouver.