Canucks News & Rumors: Demko, Boeser, Lekkerimaki & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, further clarification on Thatcher Demko’s knee injury is provided. Also, Brock Boeser discusses next season and how he will have to deal with blood clotting that ended his 2023-24 season. Additionally, the Canucks announced their roster for the 2024 Young Stars tournament.

Clarification on Demko’s Injury

Canucks starting goaltender Thatcher Demko continues to recover from the knee injury he suffered last season. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said the Canucks are not panicking, but they understand that he may not be ready for the start of the regular season.

Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

Friedman added a few notes on Demko and things that’ll likely change for him. The Canucks recognized the goaltender works too hard, and the organization doesn’t want him doing drills every day and needs him to rest.

As for the Canucks, the club is not worried about the start of their season without Demko, and they feel they are good enough without him. Friedman said Demko will have to learn to play through the injury and believes the injury isn’t serious or devastating.

Boeser on the Upcoming Season

Boeser put together a career year for the Canucks last season, scoring 40 goals and posting 73 points in 81 games. He ended the year with an impressive run but missed Game 7 against the Edmonton Oilers due to a blood clot. Boeser believes he has something to prove heading into next season.

“Coming off the blood clot, I’ve got a lot to prove just kind of dealing with that little setback. So I’m just focused on having a great camp again like I did last year and trying to have a fast start to season.”

The forward added he was on blood thinners during the offseason and had to avoid falling or any contact when skating. He is now off blood thinners but must be careful on flights and keep in contact with the club’s medical staff. Nonetheless, Boeser is optimistic for the upcoming season and believes they can build off last year. The forward is happy with the club’s offseason additions.

“I think all the guys that we added are guys that are going to make a difference. Just by skating with them, I think the thing that stands out is they all compete hard, they’re all going out there and putting their work boots on, and I think that’s going to be huge for our group. Not saying other guys didn’t, but just kind of rounding out our forward group, and they’re all great guys. I can’t wait to get going.

“It’s a great vibe right now, just starting to meet the new guys and see everyone that’s returning, it’s exciting, and I’m really excited.”

Canucks Announce 2024 Young Stars Roster

The 2024 Young Stars tournament takes place from Sept. 13 to 16 and will include the Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets. On Sept. 10, the Canucks announced their 25-player roster for the tournament.

Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Up front, notable names such as Arshdeep Bains, Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Aatu Raty and Danila Klimovich are players to watch. Bains had a short stint on the main roster, playing eight games. He was second in points for the Abbotsford Canucks in the American Hockey League (AHL) with 55. He should have another opportunity to play on the main roster. Meanwhile, Lekkerimaki is the organization’s top forward prospect and will likely start the season with Abbotsford. He could get a shot on the main roster during the regular season. Raty and Klimovich are both prospects the Canucks have had in Abbotsford for a couple of seasons, and the two are hoping to fight for a roster spot later in the month.

Meanwhile, defenceman Elias Pettersson leads the way for the Canucks. He is one of the organization’s top defensive prospects and will play with Abbotsford next season. He played eight games with the club. Other prospects, such as Kirill Kudryavtsev and Sawyer Mynio, are also taking part and are players to watch for. The club’s top defence prospect, Tom Willander, won’t take part as he is playing in the NCAA this season.