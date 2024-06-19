Canucks News & Rumors: Hronek, Guentzel, Zadorov & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the organization extended defenceman Filip Hronek. Also, the Canucks are expected to make a massive push for Jake Guentzel in free agency. Additionally, Nikita Zadorov seems unlikely to return to Vancouver.

Canucks Extend Hronek

Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin announced the club extended defenceman Hronek to an eight-year contract with an annual average value of $7.25 million cap hit. The 26-year-old defenceman scored five goals and posted 48 points in 81 games.

Filip Hronek, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

“Filip has fit in seamlessly on our blueline, giving us stability and strength on the right side,” Allvin said. “His ability to skate, defend and create offence is exactly what you want from a top pairing defenceman. This season he has shown all of us his desire to compete and a willingness to be a leader on this hockey team. We look forward to seeing him continue to help elevate our group and for him to grow both on and off the ice.”

Hroenk spent the 2023-24 season playing alongside captain Quinn Hughes, who is the front-runner for the Norris Trophy. The Canucks acquired him and a 2023 fourth-round pick from the Detroit Red Wings on March 1, 2023, for the New York Islanders’ 2023 conditional first-round pick and their own 2023 second-round draft pick.

The Canucks were able to extend the defender for less than his market value, which would’ve been north of $8 million. Additionally, with the cap likely rising in the next few years, signing a top-four right-shot defenceman at $7.25 million could be below market value.

Canucks Will Push For Guentzel

Multiple insiders have reported the Canucks will make a push for Guentzel on July 1. The Canucks are believed to have the best combination of money and opportunity out of the clubs interested in the forward. Additionally, Guentzel has a connection with president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford and general manager Patrik Allvin, as well as head coach Rick Tocchet as the forward played under them with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Related: Canucks Should Sign Stephenson or Monahan to Replace Lindholm

Signings Guentzel will cost the Canucks $9 million a season at least. He is a playoff performer and an elite top-six forward who would provide the Canucks with scoring off the wing. He’d line up alongside Elias Pettersson, who needs a top-end winger heading into next season.

Zadorov Return Seems Unlikely

The Canucks extended one defenceman but will likely lose another. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said the club most likely won’t be able to keep Zadorov, but he does want to stay. He added the blueliner will take less from the Canucks, but there is a limit. However, with Hronek signing a long-term deal, it is unlikely Zadorov will get the term he wanted.

Nikita Zadorov, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Canucks acquired the 6-foot-6 defenceman from the Calgary Flames for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2024 fifth-round pick. He played 54 games in the regular season with the club, scoring five goals and posting 14 points, but his impact was truly felt in the playoffs. He scored four goals and posted eight points through 13 games while averaging 20:09 in time on ice. The defenceman will have multiple suitors and will get the money he is asking for if he hits free agency on July 1.

Canucks Re-Sign Friedman

The Canucks made a depth signing to their blue line as well, bringing defenceman Mark Friedman back. The blueliner signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the club.

“Mark’s addition to our group last year gave us some much needed depth and he is someone we can count on if plugged into our lineup,” Allvin said. “He is a team first player and is always ready to step in if called upon. We expect him to come into camp and compete hard for a regular spot this season.”

Friedman was the Canucks’ eighth defenceman last season, as Noah Juulsen was the team’s seventh blueliner. The 28-year-old is entering his eighth NHL season, splitting time between Vancouver, Pittsburgh and the Philadelphia Flyers.