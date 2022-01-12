Canucks’ News & Rumors: Kane, Miller, Horvat & More

Welcome to the latest edition of the Vancouver Canucks‘ News & Rumors. Multiple teams across the NHL have shown interest in Vancouver native Evander Kane. Meanwhile, J.T. Miller discusses how he feels about playing in Vancouver and for the Canucks, while there is an update on top prospect Aidan McDonough and his contract negotiations with the club.

Canucks Not Interested In Kane

Rick Dhaliwal reported the Canucks have not shown interest in Kane, despite reported interest in the forward from Cup contenders across the NHL. The San Jose Sharks placed him on unconditional waivers after they stated he violated COVID protocols with their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. The Sharks terminated the remainder of his contract after he went unclaimed.

Evander Kane, former San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Although Kane has been productive over the past few seasons, he has had multiple off-ice issues throughout his career. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are interested in signing the forward as their general manager Ken Holland stated he believes in second chances. Kane’s agent stated they are still interviewing with teams on Twitter, and there is a lot of work to do.

Miller Loves Vancouver

Miller joined Donnie & Dollie on Monday, and the forward stated he loves playing in Vancouver and loves playing for the Canucks. The forward believes the team has a great future.

Miller will be an unrestricted free agent next year and has been one of the best players since he joined the team in 2019. He leads the team with 11 goals and 36 points in 34 points, adding to his 53 goals and 154 points in his three seasons with the club.

The fact the forward and his family loves Vancouver and the franchise bodes well for the club and their contract negotiations next year. The Canucks have to re-sign Brock Boeser this offseason before tackling contract negotiations with Miller and Bo Horvat.

Aidan McDonough Unsure If He Will Sign In Vancouver

Canucks prospect McDonough stated he doesn’t know if he will sign in Vancouver on Donnie and Dhali. THW ranked McDonough as the franchise’s fifth-best prospect. Since then, the club traded Olli Juolevi (third-best), while Podkolzin (first) is on the main roster. Therefore, McDonough is an important prospect for the club. Furthermore, the 2019 seventh-round pick has developed into a promising forward. He has scored more goals than any drafted play in NCAA this year, with 15 in 19 games.

Look Into Canucks Practice With Boudreau

The Canucks gave an inside look at Boudreau’s practice in Florida on Tuesday. The head coach is mic’d up in the video and is joking around with the team while putting them through drills.

After the team’s practice, the head coach puts Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser and Jason Dickinson through his 45-second drill. Since all three have been out of the lineup and away from practice due to being on the COVID protocol, Boudreau put them through a 45-second shuttle test, which, if completed in 45 seconds, shows him the player is ready to play.

The video also features the head coach giving Pettersson a pep talk, as he tells the forward he’s been the hardest working player before he was placed on COVID protocol. Pettersson has had a tough time in producing this season, but Boudreau is ensuring the forward he is doing the right things, and the points will come.

Horvat’s Leadership

Boudreau also praised his captain Horvat for his leadership. The head coach noted Horvat does everything the coach asks him to (from ‘Canucks notebook: Bo Horvat’s hustle, skill, leadership lauded by coach Boudreau,’ The Province, January 11, 2022).

“He tries to do anything you ask,” said Boudreau. “He never complains, which is wonderful. I’ve had him with different lines and he’s very intelligent and defends well, but he’s also got great flair for offence when he has the opportunities.

He adds Horvat has been reliable and communicates well with the rest of his team.

“I’m pretty sure I can put him in any situation and something good is going to come out of it. As a person, he’s been so respectful and easy to approach. I ask him different things and he gives me straight answers. And he’s really good with his teammates and brings my questions to them. His practice habits are great, which what a coach wants.”

Horvat is in his third year as the captain of the team. His first season was successful as he led the Canucks to the second round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs with his team-leading 10 goals in 17 games. His second season was rough as the team struggled in the North Division. This year has been a roller coaster as the Canucks started the season off slow but have played well under Boudreau.

Horvat has the privilege of watching Henrik and Daniel Sedin lead the team in his first four seasons. Their hard work and leadership have clearly rubbed off on the franchise’s 14th captain.