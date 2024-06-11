Canucks News & Rumors: Lindholm, Zadorov, Chatfield & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, Elias Lindholm is likely heading to free agency. Also, an update on contract negotiations with Nikita Zadorov. Also, the Canucks could target defenceman Jalen Chatfield in free agency.

Lindholm Likely Headed to Free Agency

Lindholm is the Canucks’ biggest unrestricted free agent (UFA), but it seems like the two sides won’t agree on a deal. Sportnet’s Elliotte Friedman said the Canucks are willing to offer Lindholm a seven-year deal with an average annual value (AAV) of $7 million. However, the insider doesn’t think that number will get it done. The organization wants to re-sign the player, and the forward enjoyed his time in Vancouver but will likely get a better deal in free agency.

Elias Lindholm, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Swedish centre joined the club in January and played a major role in the club’s postseason success. He recorded five goals and 10 points in 13 playoff games while scoring two game-winning goals. Lindholm is one of a small group of top-six centres in free agency this year and will likely command a lot more than the $7 million AAV the Canucks offered. Multiple teams need a top-six centre and are willing to give over $8 million to the forward.

The Canucks are also interested in extending their Russian defenceman in Zadorov. The 6-foot-6 blueliner will also receive a massive payday if he hits the market, but he has a number which is a little less than his market value for Vancouver.

“I believe Zadorov has a number and it might actually be a little less than he can get on the open market to stay in Vancouver,” Friedman said. “I don’t think Vancouver is far away from it, but I don’t think they’ve hit it.

“I think Zadorov knows if he gets to the open market, he’s going to be happy with what’s out there, so it’s going to be up to the Canucks to get to the number he wants.”

Rick Dhaliwal said there wasn’t any progress over the weekend between the two sides. The Canucks have three weeks remaining until July 1 to reach an agreement with the blueliner.

Chatfield Player of Interest for Vancouver

The Carolina Hurricanes have multiple free agents this offseason and won’t be able to hold on to them all. Former Canuck Chatfield is a right-shot defenceman and someone Vancouver will show interest in, according to Dhaliwal.

The 28-year-old has turned into a reliable third-pairing defenceman since leaving Vancouver. He signed with the Canucks in 2017 out of the Ontario Hockey League, spending three years with the Utica Comets in the American Hockey League before playing 18 games on the main roster. He joined the Hurricanes in the 2021-22 season and has played 166 games with the club. He scored 14 goals and posted 39 points over the three years in Carolina and is coming off eight goals and 22 points in 72 games this season with the club.

The Canucks will need to add a defenceman in free agency with two pending UFAs in Zadorov and Tyler Myers, a pending restricted free agent in Filip Hronek and Ian Cole heading to free agency. If Chatfield returns to Vancouver, he will be Cole’s replacement.

NHL Announces Salary Cap Increase

The NHL announced the salary cap will rise to $88 million for the 2024-25 season. The cap will increase by $4.5 million, which is the first time the cap has increased by $4 million since the 2018-19 season. Commissioner Gary Bettman believes the cap will continue to increase over the next few years.

The Canucks will benefit from the cap increase for multiple reasons. Although they have 11 free agents this offseason, the club has the eighth most cap space at $24 million. Additionally, the Canucks bought out Oliver Ekman-Larsson last season, and the cap hit from his buyout increases this offseason. He will have a $2.347 million cap hit before it goes to $4.767 million over the next two seasons. Additionally, the Canucks have four of their key players locked up for the next two seasons at least.