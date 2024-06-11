Winnipeg Jets 2023-24 Report Cards: Josh Morrissey

The Winnipeg Jets tied a 2.0 era record with 52 regular-season wins in 2023-24 and got strong contributions from throughout the lineup. Unfortunately, however, they made a second-straight first-round exit, losing to the Colorado Avalanche in five games. In this Report Card series, we’ll take a look back on the season, player by player, and grade their individual performances with an eye toward their future with the team.

Three seasons ago, Josh Morrissey was described as having one of the worst contracts in hockey. Since that time, he has completely revitalized his career having put together back-to-back Norris Trophy-level campaigns. After another dominant season in 2023-24, it is now clear that Morrissey is one of the best defencemen in the National Hockey League.

Winnipeg Jets’ Josh Morrissey Dominates for a Second Straight Season

In 2022-23, Morrissey finished fifth place in Norris Trophy voting after a 76-point season in 78 games. In 2023-24, his point totals dipped down to 69 points in 81 games, but when you dive into the numbers a little deeper, it’s clear that this was the best season of Morrissey’s career.

Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

According to Natural Stat Trick’s tracking, Morrissey posted a 53.17 percent expected goals percentage at five-on-five this season, up from a 50.67 xG% a season ago. His goals for percentage skyrocketed from 54.74% in 2022-23 to 63.85% this season. His goals for per 60 minutes (GF/60) didn’t see a major change from one season to another, but his goals against per 60 (GA/60) dropped from 2.52 to 1.76. That is a massive swing in defensive numbers, and it speaks to how much better of an all-around season Morrissey had.

The Jets failed to put up a fight against the Colorado Avalanche in round one, but it’s safe to say that Morrissey was the best Jet in that series. He put up three goals and four points in the five games and was the foundation of any success the Jets were able to sustain. Morrissey is the most important skater on the Jets, and he proved that not only in the regular season, but in the playoffs as well.

Because of the nature of the Norris Trophy award, Morrissey finished lower this season in the voting than last year, despite having a better defensive season. Next season, he will once again take the reigns of the #1 defence spot on the power play, as well as the top pairing, although his partner could be different.

Josh Morrissey’s Defence Partner Could Be On the Move This Offseason

While Morrissey remains on one of the best contracts in the NHL, signed through 2027-28 at $6.25 million per season, his longtime defence partner Dylan DeMelo is in need of a new contract as a pending unrestricted free agent.

The 31-year-old right-handed defenceman has been attached to Morrissey’s hip for three seasons now, and has contributed in a major way to the incredible seasons that the Jets top defender has put together. They clearly have chemistry with one another, and if DeMelo decides to sign elsewhere, it will be an adjustment for Morrissey to have someone else by his side.

Dylan DeMelo has been a huge contributor to the #NHLJets top-pairing for multiple seasons, and now he is a UFA.



The 31-year-old said yesterday that he's seeking a longer-term deal.



What's the ideal contract & role for DeMelo? 👇



📝: @JFreshHockey pic.twitter.com/IRoqJzWybh — Connor Hrabchak (@ConnorHrabchak1) May 3, 2024

Brenden Dillon and Colin Miller are two other Jets defenders looking primed to hit the open market on July 1, and Nate Schmidt and Neal Pionk could also be subject to a buyout or move. With all of this potential turnover on the blue line, Morrissey could be tasked with even more responsibility next season.

With his performance over the past two seasons, he has proven that he could thrive despite added responsibilities and a new defence partner. Between his ascension into a top 10, bordering on top five defencemen over the past two seasons, and his play in the playoffs as the most important and impactful skater on the Jets, the only acceptable grade in my eyes is an A+. There weren’t any glaring flaws in Morrissey’s performance in 2023-24, and he is set to make it three dominant seasons in a row when the puck drops in October.

Final Grade: A+